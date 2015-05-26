Bayern gears up for Hamburg test

Munich, Germany (SportsNetwork.com) - Bayern Munich will attempt to collect back-to-back Bundesliga wins on Saturday when the club hosts Hamburg as Pep Guardiola's men attempt to get back to dominant form after a slow start to 2015.

Bayern kicked off the second half of its Bundesliga campaign with a 4-1 defeat at Wolfsburg before being held to a 1-1 draw by Schalke.

However, the Bavarians got back on track last weekend with a 2-0 win at Stuttgart that came courtesy of goals from Arjen Robben and David Alaba to maintain an eight-point gap at the top.

Bayern will resume its Champions League campaign on Tuesday in the Round of 16 at Shakhtar Donetsk, but first Guardiola's side will tangle with Hamburg, which is coming off back-to-back wins in the league for the first time all season.

That winning spell has elevated Hamburg four points clear of the relegation places, and the club is hopeful of continuing its recent scoring form, having found the net five times in the past two games after being held without a goal in four successive contests.

Wolfsburg continues its pursuit of Bayern with a potentially tricky test at Bayer Leverkusen, which has yet to lose at home in league play this term, while a tight race for the top four sees Schalke and Augsburg hit the road with Monchengladbach playing at home.

In addition to Leverkusen, those three sides are separated by just one point in the battle for the final two Champions League places. Augsburg and Schalke both have tough road tests as they face Werder Bremen and Eintracht respectively, while Monchengladbach entertains a Cologne side on a three-match unbeaten streak.

Stuttgart sits on the bottom of the league, but the club is just two points from safety and travels to Hoffenheim, while second-from-the-bottom Freiburg takes on Hertha Berlin in a relegation six-pointer and Hannover battles relegation-battling Paderborn.

Borussia Dortmund secured a huge 4-2 comeback win over Mainz on Friday to climb out of the bottom three as the club scored four goals in the second half after Mainz took the lead in the opening minute through Elkin Soto.

Dortmund replied with goals from Neven Subotic and Marco Reus to take the lead, only to be pegged back by an equalizer from Yunus Malli in the 56th minute.

However, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Nuri Sahin scored seven minutes apart to carry Dortmund to just their sixth win in 21 league matches.