Pirates great Dave Giusti, who starred in team’s 1971 World Series run, dead at 86

Dave Giusti, whose standout 15-year MLB career included a key role in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 1971 World Series title, died Sunday, the team announced, citing his family. He was 86.

While he made his big league debut in Houston with the expansion Colt .45s, Giusti reached his greatest heights with the Pirates.

The former right-handed reliever finished his big league career with a 3.60 ERA. Giusti led the National League with 30 saves in 1971 and was a key piece of the Pirates’ World Series title that season. He earned All-Star honors in 1973.

The Pirates acquired Giusti from the St. Louis Cardinals in October 1969. Once he made the move to Pittsburgh, Giusti transitioned to the bullpen full-time. He played seven seasons for Pittsburgh, registering 133 saves, which ranks third in franchise history.

He split time between Oakland and the Chicago Cubs in 1977 before retiring, ultimately spending time with five MLB franchises.

Giusti posted 10 2.3 scoreless innings in the 1971 playoffs as the Pirates defeated the San Francisco Giants in the NLCS and then the Baltimore Orioles in seven games in the World Series.

A native of Seneca Falls, New York, Giusti played college baseball at Syracuse. He appeared in 22 games as a rookie in 1962, spent all of 1963 in the minors before returning to the majors for good after being called up during the 1964 season.

Giusti is survived by his wife, two daughters and four grandchildren.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

