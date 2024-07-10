Expand / Collapse search
Detroit Lions

Barry Sanders provides positive update after 'health scare related to my heart'

Sanders says he's been 'cleared to return to my normal activities'

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
NFL legend Barry Sanders says he has been "cleared to return to my normal activities" after a health scare last month.

The Hall of Famer, who turns 56 next week, suffered a "health scare related to his heart" in June.

Although Sanders stopped short of providing exact details about the health condition, he did emphasize the importance of remaining "vigilant" about "physical well-being."

Barry Sanders watches Lions-Seahawks

Former Detroit Lions player Barry Sanders walks on the field before the game between the Lions and the Seattle Seahawks at Ford Field in Detroit on Sept. 17, 2023. (Nic Antaya/Getty Images)

But, after being spotted at the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit late last month, Sanders says he's now a full go.

"1st, I can't thank family, friends, & fans enough. The outpouring of love & support over the past month has been incredibly humbling…" Sanders posted on X. "Let's all use this scare to prioritize our health."

At the time, the former running back said the scare was "unexpected and served as a reminder of the importance of staying vigilant about our physical well-being, even when we are feeling fine."

Sanders spent his entire storied career with the Lions, before unexpectedly walking away after the 1998 NFL season. He finished his career with 15,269 rushing yards.

Since retiring, Sanders has acted as an ambassador for the Lions. He made an appearance at the NFL Draft in April, which took place in downtown Detroit.

Barry Sanders in October 2022

Former Detroit Lions running back Barry Sanders is recognized during a ceremony announcing the unveiling of an 8-foot statue in his honor during half-time of the game between the Lions and the Miami Dolphins in Detroit on Oct. 30, 2022. (Amy Lemus/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

The Lions defeated the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in the divisional round of the NFL playoffs in January to earn a spot in the NFC Championship game for the first time since the 1991 season. Sanders was on hand for the NFC title game against the San Francisco 49ers in Santa Clara, California, and served as the game's honorary captain. He unfortunately saw his Lions squander a 24-7 halftime lead, and the Niners ultimately went on to Super Bowl LVIII.

Last September, Detroit immortalized Sanders when the team unveiled a statue in his honor. The statue was placed outside of Ford Field, the Lions' home stadium.

Sanders rushed for over 1,000 yards in each of his 10 seasons in the NFL.

Barry Sanders vs Bucs

Barry Sanders of the Detroit Lions carries the ball during the game against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Tampa Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Oct. 2, 1994. (Brian Cleary/Getty Images)

He also received Pro Bowl honors in every season he played. At the time of his retirement, Sanders held virtually every Lions rushing record. He currently sits in fourth place on the NFL's all-time rushing list.

