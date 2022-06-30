Expand / Collapse search
Barcelona sells some of its television rights for financial assistance

Barcelona's financial struggle's played a big role in the departure of Lionel Messi

Associated Press
Barcelona sold some of its television rights for more than 200 million euros to help its finances, the club said on Thursday.

FC Barcelona club President Joan Laporta pauses during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 6, 2021. Spain Barcelona’s members late on Thursday approved a plan to sale part of its television rights and future revenues from merchandise and licensing in hopes of injecting an immediate 600 million euros ($631 million) into the debt-ridden Spanish club. 

FC Barcelona club President Joan Laporta pauses during a news conference in Barcelona, Spain, on Aug. 6, 2021. Spain Barcelona’s members late on Thursday approved a plan to sale part of its television rights and future revenues from merchandise and licensing in hopes of injecting an immediate 600 million euros ($631 million) into the debt-ridden Spanish club.  (AP Photo/Joan Monfort, File)

The Catalan club said investment firm Sixth Street will invest 207.5 million euros ($215 million) in exchange for 10% of the club’s Spanish league TV rights for the next 25 years.

Barcelona called the agreement "a major step forward in the improvement of the club’s financial resources and competitive positioning."

Lionel Messi of Argentina duels for the ball with Soomets Markus of Estonia during the international friendly match between Argentina and Estonia at Estadio El Sadar on June 05, 2022 in Pamplona, Spain. 

Lionel Messi of Argentina duels for the ball with Soomets Markus of Estonia during the international friendly match between Argentina and Estonia at Estadio El Sadar on June 05, 2022 in Pamplona, Spain.  (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

The club said the transaction allows Barcelona to generate total capital gains of 267 million euros ($277 million) for the current season.

"We are activating economic levers and executing on our patient, sustainable, and efficient strategy to strengthen the club’s financial footing," club president Joan Laporta said. "Sixth Street is a proven supporter of football, an experienced investor across global sports and media, and a partner that will contribute significant knowledge and resources while allowing us to independently manage our operations."

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the international friendly match between Argentina and Estonia at Estadio El Sadar on June 05, 2022 in Pamplona, Spain. 

Lionel Messi of Argentina celebrates after scoring his team's fifth goal during the international friendly match between Argentina and Estonia at Estadio El Sadar on June 05, 2022 in Pamplona, Spain.  (Photo by Juan Manuel Serrano Arce/Getty Images)

Barcelona has been slowly recovering financially after struggles that led to the departure of star Lionel Messi last year.


 