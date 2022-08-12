Baltimore Ravens extend record preseason winning streak against Tennessee Titans

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The Baltimore Ravens extended their record preseason winning streak to 21 games Thursday night, defeating the Tennessee Titans 23-10.

The winning streak was the longest in NFL history heading into Thursday's game, with Baltimore last losing a game in 2015, according to the Ravens' website .

The previous record for consecutive preseason wins was 19 by the Green Bay Packers under legendary head coach Vince Lombardi between 1959-1962.

The preseason winning steak is one that Ravens' players are aware of and take pride in.

"It means a lot to the culture, just to show that we're a winning team," quarterback Tyler Huntley said, according to ESPN. "And we don't care what kind of game it is, the Ravens are going to fight to get a win."

Huntley got the starting nod in Baltimore’s first preseason game, completing 16 of 18 passes for 110 yards and a touchdown in the first half.

"Tyler played great. His numbers were off the charts," Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said. "He really ran the offense well. Timing was really good in the passing game. I thought the o-line looked pretty good."

Huntley started in place of Lamar Jackson, who is entering the final year of his contract as he seeks an extension.

ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler reported Friday morning that an extension for Jackson may not get done before week one of the regular season.

"The people I’m talking to believe that this very well might not get done by week one because there’s a gap in the pay of guaranteed money and the structure of a contract," Fowler said on ESPN’s "Get Up." "Lamar Jackson wants very strong guarantees and he’s got the blueprint with Deshaun Watson and the fully guaranteed deal he got — $230 million. So, if it’s anything close to that, which I believe that it is, it’s going to be an issue for Baltimore to get there."

"Now, I did hear the Ravens have made a push in recent weeks," Fowler continued. "After Kyler Murray’s deal got done, which sort of reignited the quarterback market, the Ravens have put forth some of their best efforts to try to get this done. So, maybe they can get this to the finish line."

Baltimore’s second preseason game is against the Arizona Cardinals on Aug. 21.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.