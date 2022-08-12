Patriots’ Bill Belichick addresses offensive play calling duties: ‘Don’t worry about that’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The New England Patriots are going through changes on the offensive side of football following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders.

On Thursday night against the New York Giants , head coach Bill Belichick had both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays in New England’s 23-21 loss.

"We did this game," Belichick told reporters when asked about having two play-callers. "We did a lot of things in this game that are going to be beneficial in the long run. So, whether it was on the coaching staff, playing time, players that played and so forth, that’s all part of the process."

TITANS’ MALIK WILLIS MAKES HIGHLIGHT PLAYS, MIKE VRABEL SAYS ROOKIE QB NEEDS TO ‘BE MORE DECISIVE’

In his usual tone, Belichick declined to answer whether he has decided on who will be calling plays come the regular season.

"Yeah, don’t worry about that," Belichick said. "We’ll work it out,"

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"We’re going through a process," he added. "Just like everything else on this team."

The question around who will be responsible for calling plays comes as reports out of camp have been mixed regarding the offense.

BROWNS COULD PURSUE JIMMY GAROPPOLO DEPENDING ON LENGTH OF DESHAUN WATSON’S SUSPENSION STATUS

Mac Jones, who is entering his second season in the NFL, did not play in New England’s opening game of the preseason and admitted earlier in the week that the offense is adjusting to life after McDaniels.

"It's just getting the communication down," Jones said Tuesday. "It's different than what we've done in the past."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"It is a little frustrating sometimes, but our offensive line, the actual players and coaches, are trying the best they can," Jones continued. "It's practice, and you can't really tell into you get into a game. But I have all the trust in the world in those guys."

New England has two remaining preseason games against the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders.