New England Patriots
Patriots’ Bill Belichick addresses offensive play calling duties: ‘Don’t worry about that’

The Patriots lost to the Giants 23-21 Thursday night

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
The New England Patriots are going through changes on the offensive side of football following the departure of longtime offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels to the Las Vegas Raiders. 

On Thursday night against the New York Giants, head coach Bill Belichick had both Matt Patricia and Joe Judge calling plays in New England’s 23-21 loss.

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones walks off the practice field with assistant coach Joe Judge, at the Patriots Training Camp at Gillette Stadium. 

Patriots quarterback Mac Jones walks off the practice field with assistant coach Joe Judge, at the Patriots Training Camp at Gillette Stadium.  (Photo by Carlin Stiehl for The Boston Globe via Getty Images)

"We did this game," Belichick told reporters when asked about having two play-callers. "We did a lot of things in this game that are going to be beneficial in the long run. So, whether it was on the coaching staff, playing time, players that played and so forth, that’s all part of the process."

In his usual tone, Belichick declined to answer whether he has decided on who will be calling plays come the regular season. 

Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Senior Football Advisor Matt Patricia of the New England Patriots looks on during the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"Yeah, don’t worry about that," Belichick said. "We’ll work it out," 

"We’re going through a process," he added. "Just like everything else on this team." 

The question around who will be responsible for calling plays comes as reports out of camp have been mixed regarding the offense. 

Mac Jones, who is entering his second season in the NFL, did not play in New England’s opening game of the preseason and admitted earlier in the week that the offense is adjusting to life after McDaniels. 

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts. 

Head coach Bill Belichick of the New England Patriots looks on ahead of the preseason game between the New York Giants and the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium on August 11, 2022 in Foxborough, Massachusetts.  (Photo by Maddie Meyer/Getty Images)

"It's just getting the communication down," Jones said Tuesday. "It's different than what we've done in the past."

"It is a little frustrating sometimes, but our offensive line, the actual players and coaches, are trying the best they can," Jones continued. "It's practice, and you can't really tell into you get into a game. But I have all the trust in the world in those guys."

New England has two remaining preseason games against the Carolina Panthers and the Las Vegas Raiders. 

