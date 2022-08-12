Titans’ Malik Willis makes highlight plays, Mike Vrabel says rookie QB needs to ‘be more decisive’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Tennessee Titans third-round draft pick Malik Willis made his preseason debut Thursday night, and like most rookies, showed flashes of potential mixed with areas where he will need additional work.

Willis got the start for the Titans, completing six of 11 passes for 107 yards with no touchdowns or interceptions in a 23-10 loss to the Baltimore Ravens . It was Willis' feet that made the most exciting plays, rushing for 38 yards and a touchdown on five carries.

"I mean, you've got a lot to learn from, a lot to look at on film, so I guess it's really cool to get out there again and play football," Willis said after the game, according to NFL.com . "You know, I missed some things, probably, and I just made up for it with my legs and continued to rely on that, but that's what preseason is for.

"So you just see those things against a live defense, one we hadn't played before. ... You gotta look at the film, check it for what it's worth, and continue to work. I mean, we're in the middle of camp."

At the start of the second quarter, Willis was able to avoid pressure from the Baltimore front, scampering for a 7-yard touchdown.

On Tennessee’s next possession , Willis showed off his arm, completing a 48-yard pass to Racey McMath before leading the Titans to a field goal.

It was a play that Titans head coach Mike Vrabel wished he had seen more of.

"He needs to try to throw the ball when guys are open, be more decisive," Vrabel said. "We'll evaluate that, see if there's a timing issue or what's going on. Wanted to get him out there, see how he responds. There were some good plays and obviously some plays we're gonna have to look at the timing on the release and if we're making the right decisions."

Willis was drafted out of Liberty after Tennessee traded up in the third round to grab him. He’s competing with Logan Woodside for the backup job behind Ryan Tannehill.