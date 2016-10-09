Australia's Curtis Luck rallies to win Asia-Pacific Amateur

Curtis Luck overcame a seven-stroke deficit to win the Asia-Pacific Amateur on Sunday and earn a Masters invitation that the Australian didn't need.

Already in the Masters with his U.S. Amateur victory, Luck made a 15-foot birdie putt on the par-5 18th for a 5-under 67 and a one-stroke victory over countryman Brett Coletta.

Luck finished at 12-under 276 at Jack Nicklaus Golf Club. He also earned a spot in the British Amateur and he and Coletta got positions in the British Open qualifying series.

Coletta, the third-round leader, had a chance to force a playoff on 18, but missed a 14-foot birdie try. He had two double bogeys in a 75.

New Zealand's Luke Toomey was third at 9 under after a 66.

Australia's Cameron Davis, a stroke ahead of Luck and Coletta with four holes to play, closed bogey-bogey-birdie-triple bogey for a 77 that left him fourth at 7 under.

Second last year in Hong Kong in the rain-shortened tournament, Davis was coming off a strong performance two weeks ago in tyhe Mexico when he teamed with Luck to lead Australia to victory in the World Amateur Team Championship and topped the individual standings.

The tournament is run by the Asia Pacific Golf Confederation, the Masters and The R&A.