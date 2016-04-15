Austin Allen named starting quarterback at Arkansas

FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. -- Arkansas quarterback Austin Allen has been named the starter by coach Bret Bielema as the Razorbacks near their final week of spring practice.

Allen, a 6-foot-1, 208-pound junior, replaces his older brother, Brandon, who was the starting quarterback the last three seasons.

Austin Allen completed 8 of 16 passes for 153 yards in limited action last season for the Razorbacks. He entered this spring as the favorite to replace his brother, and he secured that position with a 15-of-18 passing performance with three touchdowns in a scrimmage last weekend.

Arkansas, which was 8-5 last season, caps its spring practice with the Red-White game on April 23.