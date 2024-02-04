Auburn's Johni Broome has run-in with Morgan Freeman during Ole Miss game, apologizes to actor

Actor Morgan Freeman sat courtside to watch Ole Miss take on Auburn on Saturday and had a run-in with one of the Tigers players during the game.

Auburn forward Johni Broome tried to save a ball from going out of bounds in the second half of the team’s 91-77 win over the Rebels. He then felt someone tug on the back of his jersey.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Broome was intense in the moment and slapped Freeman’s hand away, thinking it was just another rowdy fan. He then saw it was Freeman, who is a big Ole Miss fan and attends many games, and laughed it off.

"I kind of got his hand off," Broome said after the game. "I saw who it was and I’m a big movie guy. I probably watched one of his movies on the plane coming here.

VIEW THE MOMENT ON X.

"But I realized it was him and I was like, ‘Oh my gosh, I’m a big fan. I’m sorry.’ He said, ‘Just keep playing.’"

NORTH CAROLINA TAKES DOWN DUKE AS COLLEGE BASKETBALL'S GREATEST RIVALRY IS RENEWED IN CHAPEL HILL

During a break, he went back over to Freeman to apologize.

"I’m just like, ‘I’m sorry, again,’" he explained. "He said, ‘You all good. Just keep playing.’ He’s a very good guy. Love him."

Broome scored 15 points, grabbed nine rebounds, dished out seven assists and had three blocks. Tigers teammate Jaylin Williams added 16 points, five rebounds and two assists.

Ole Miss’ Allen Flanigan led all scorers with 20 points. He had five rebounds as well. Matthew Murrell had 18 points with five rebounds and three assists.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Auburn improved to 18-4 and Ole Miss fell to 18-4.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.