Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina Tar Heels

North Carolina takes down Duke as college basketball's greatest rivalry is renewed in Chapel Hill

The Tar Heels snapped a two-game home losing streak to Duke

Joe Morgan By Joe Morgan Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 3 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for February 3

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

For the 261st time in their storied rivalry, Duke and North Carolina squared off with the eyes of college basketball locked in on Chapel Hill, North Carolina. 

The schools, separated by just 10 miles, faced each other as top-10 opponents for the 49th time as a packed crowd filled the Smith Center. 

RJ Davis battles for the ball

RJ Davis (4) of the North Carolina Tar Heels battles Mark Mitchell (25) of the Duke Blue Devils for a loose ball during the first half of a game at the Dean E. Smith Center Feb. 3, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C.  (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)=)

The Carolina faithful did not leave disappointed. 

DUKE AND NORTH CAROLINA RIVALRY TIPS OFF FOR 261ST TIME, 49TH AS TOP-10 TEAMS

No. 3 North Carolina trailed for just 53 seconds, handing No. 7 Duke its third ACC loss with a 93-84 win in Chapel Hill. 

A roaring crowd cheered North Carolina to a 10-point halftime lead, and fifth-year senior Armando Bacot proved why he’ll go down as a Carolina great. 

Bacot scored 12 first-half points and grabbed eight rebounds, while junior forward Harrison Ingram went 3-6 from the 3-point line, chipping in 11 points, six rebounds, two steals and a block.

Bacot finished his night with 25 points and 10 rebounds, and Ingram shot 5-9 from deep with 21 points and 12 rebounds. 

Armando Bacot battles for a rebound

North Carolina forward Armando Bacot, right, tries to control a loose ball in front of Duke guard Tyrese Proctor, left, during the first half Feb. 3, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C.  (AP Photo/Chris Seward)

Duke was unable to rally after digging itself a first-half hole. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

The two guards were the offense for Duke in the first half, with senior guard Jeremy Roach knocking down two of three attempts from beyond the 3-point arc for 10 first-half points, while freshman Jared McCain had nine points and seven rebounds. 

Sophomore Kyle Filipowski, who was seventh in the ACC in points (17.5) per game heading into the matchup, was largely held in check in the first half, scoring just six points on 3-7 shooting from the floor.  

The sophomore got going in the second half, finishing the night with 22 points on 9 of 17 shooting, but it was too little too late for Duke.  

Jared McCain shoots against North Carolina

Jared McCain (0) of the Duke Blue Devils shoots against Elliot Cadeau (2) of the North Carolina Tar Heels during the first half of a game at the Dean E. Smith Center Feb. 3, 2024, in Chapel Hill, N.C.  (Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

On Thursday, North Carolina head coach Hubert Davis highlighted the challenges Filipowski poses for a defense. The third-year head coach was pleased with how his team – specifically Bacot – handled the sophomore on Saturday. 

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"One of the things that we always – even as a player – defensively, yes. He’s a handful, but you have to go at him on the defensive end," Davis said Filipowski. "And I thought Armando did that. I thought Armando made him play defense. And that’s something I think really helped us tonight." 

The win by Carolina snaps a two-game home losing streak to Duke, and the Tar Heels are now two games up in the loss column on the Blue Devils in the ACC. 

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.