Auburn football coach Hugh Freeze diagnosed with early-stage prostate cancer, school says

Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze was recently diagnosed with prostate cancer, the university revealed on Friday.

Due to early detection, doctors believe Freeze's cancer "is very treatable and curable," according to a statement from the school. The 55-year-old is expected to maintain his football coaching schedule as he fulfills his job duties during his treatment.

The Tigers are scheduled to start spring practice in late March.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"Recently, Coach Freeze was diagnosed with an early form of prostate cancer," the statement said. "Thankfully, it was detected early and his doctors have advised that it is very treatable and curable. He will continue his normal coaching duties and responsibilities, and with forthcoming proper treatment, is expected to make a full recovery."

OKLAHOMA COACH BRENT VENABLES KEEPING 'GREAT FAITH' AMID WIFE JULIE'S LATEST CANCER DIAGNOSIS

Auburn officials also shared Freeze's hope that his health battle serves as a reminder of undergoing health screenings annually.

"Coach Freeze is incredibly appreciative of our medical professionals and has asked that we use his experience as a reminder of the importance of prioritizing and scheduling annual health screenings," the statement said.

Auburn finished with a 6-6 regular-season record under Freeze in 2023, before losing in the Music City Bowl. The Tigers did not show much improvement in Freeze's second season at the helm, finishing with a 5-7 record.

Auburn did bolster its roster via the transfer portal this offseason, which could help the team become contenders in the Southeastern Conference in 2025.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Freeze previously managed to coach while dealing with health issues in the past.

In 2019, he suffered a herniated disk in his back and a staph infection. Freeze continued to coach the Liberty Flames football team from a hospital bed which was temporarily relocated to the stadium's coaches' box for the team's Aug. 31, 2019, game.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.