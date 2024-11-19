Oklahoma coach Brent Venables keeping 'great faith' amid wife Julie's latest cancer diagnosis

Oklahoma football coach Brent Venables' wife Julie is fighting another bout with cancer.

The Venables family initially learned of Julie's cancer diagnosis in 2023. She underwent two procedures, one in August and another in November.

During his weekly coach's show, Venables revealed Julie's cancer returned several months ago. Julie has spent time in Norman, Oklahoma, and New York since May. She underwent surgery to remove a tumor, but Venables noted that she is doing "amazing."

Julie spoke with The Oklahoman earlier this year and prior to her second diagnosis and said she had "zero cancer" and felt she was in good health.

Venables praised Julie for her strength and said she has the support of "a great team."

"Her spirit and her strength is nothing short of amazing," Venables said. "We've got a great team and great faith. It's in God's hands. A big part of the battle was her wanting to just fight and keep swinging, and that's what she's doing."

Prior to Oklahoma's game against the UCF Golden Knights in October 2023, the Sooners' home field underwent some special upgrades in recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness.

Pink ribbons were painted in both end zones, and Sooners players and coaches wore pink as they walked to the stadium. Brent and Julie Venables have been married 27 years and have four children.

Oklahoma entered Week 13 with a 5-5 record. The Sooners welcome the Alabama Crimson Tide to Memorial Stadium Saturday.

