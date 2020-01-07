World Series champ Aubrey Huff slammed over 'joke' to kidnap Iranian women

World Series champion Aubrey Huff got into a war of words on social media Tuesday over his "joke" about kidnapping Iranian women and making them "fan [...] and feed" Americans, "amongst other things."

Huff -- a former third baseman who has been previously criticized for tweets about preparing for a civil war if Sen. Bernie Sanders, I-Vt., wins the election over President Trump, and telling those protesting and clogging up airports to get a job -- was responding to a tweet that talked about invading Iran and kidnapping their women in less than delicate terms.

WORLD SERIES CHAMP AUBREY HUFF CHIDED OVER GUN RANGE PHOTO SUGGESTING CIVIL WAR PREP

“Let’s get a flight over and kidnap about 10 each. We can bring them back here as they fan us and feed us grapes, amongst other things...” Huff tweeted in response to the initial tweet, which was later deleted.

Huff later explained his tweet, calling it a joke and asking whether anyone has a sense of humor.

“Does nobody have a sense of humor anymore!?” he said. “The way Iranian women are treated over there I simply wanted [to] say I’d go there [to] rescue them & bring them back [to] the states. And they would be so thankful [to] escape that hell that they’d fan me & feed me grapes. Never said rape!”

ALBERT HAYNESWORTH, EX-TITANS PLAYER, FACES BACKLASH FOR SUGGESTING IRAN ATTACK WHITE HOUSE

He added: “In light of today’s post about rescuing Iranian women from that s--t hole. This is what I would imagine grateful Iranian women would do to show their appreciation to any man who saved them from the a--holes that beat them, & make them wear a long tunic & scarf in 110 degree heat."

Huff’s tweets were slammed across social media.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Huff played 13 seasons in the majors with the Tampa Bay Rays, Baltimore Orioles, Houston Astros, Detroit Tigers and San Francisco Giants. He won two World Series titles with the Giants before retiring after the 2012 season.