Atkinson lifts Columbus in shootout

Uniondale, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - Cam Atkinson scored in the fourth round of the shootout to lift the Columbus Blue Jackets over the New York Islanders, 3-2, on Saturday.

Nick Foligno and Mark Letestu scored in the third period for the Blue Jackets, who bounced back from a 4-3 loss to the Calgary Flames on Friday.

"We didn't play Columbus Blue Jacket hockey (Friday)," Foligno said. "Tonight we did. We played hard and we played the way we expect to play each and every night and we got rewarded for it."

Reigning Vezina trophy winner Sergei Bobrovsky stopped 28-of-30 shots for Columbus.

Lubomir Visnovsky had a goal and an assist for the Islanders, who were coming off a 4-3 shootout win over the New Jersey Devils on Friday. Matt Moulson also lit the lamp.

Evgeni Nabokov turned aside 27-of-29 shots in defeat.

"I think the guys are working hard and nobody is taking anything for granted," Nabokov said.

The Islanders got a power-play goal from Visnovsky at the 8:17 mark of the second period. Visnovsky's blast from the point got past Bobrovsky.

Moulson made it a 2-0 game with 5:59 left in the middle stanza. John Tavares' backhand pass from the corner found Moulson in the slot. Moulson then used a backhand shot to beat Bobrovsky.

Columbus finally got on the board at the 7:45 mark of the third frame. A scramble for the puck in the slot ended with Letestu finding the back of the net for a power-play goal.

Foligno put home a rebound at the 11:54 mark to make it a 2-2 game.

New York had a great chance to go back in front when Jack Johnson was called for holding with 41 seconds left. Despite the power play carrying over to overtime, the Islanders failed to score.

Nabokov and Bobrovsky made five and four saves, respectively, in the extra session.

Letestu scored in the second round of the shootout to give the Blue Jackets the edge. Moulson scored in the next round to keep New York alive. Atkinson then got the winner in the fourth round when he deked Nabokov, went around him and slid the puck into the net.

Game Notes

Tavares had two assists ... Each team went 1-for-2 on the power play ... The Blue Jackets have won three in a row against the Islanders.