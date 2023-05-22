A's fire broadcaster Glen Kuiper after using n-word during broadcast

The Oakland Athletics fired play-by-play broadcaster Glen Kuiper on Monday after he said a racial slur while on-air.

The incident occurred during a May 5 contest between the A’s and Kansas City Royals, where Kuiper was attempting to explain the activities he and color commentator Dallas Braden did before the game in Kansas City.

"We had a phenomenal day. (N-word) league museum. And Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque."

Since then, NBC Sports California launched an investigation into the matter, and Kuiper has been off-air. Now, he won’t be returning.

"Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately," a spokesperson for the regional sports network said, via The Athletic. "We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years."

It wasn’t until the sixth inning of the ballgame that Kuiper apologized for what he said on-air.

"A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper began his apology. "I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that."

The decision to fire Kuiper was based on "a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review," The Athletic reported, citing a source.

Since his absence, the A’s have resorted to rotating their radio broadcasters, Johnny Doskow and Vince Cotroneo, on the TV side.

Kuiper was in his 17th season as the play-by-play man for the A’s.