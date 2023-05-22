Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Oakland Athletics
Published

A's fire broadcaster Glen Kuiper after using n-word during broadcast

Glen Kuiper was in his 17th year broadcasting A's games

Scott Thompson
By Scott Thompson | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for May 22

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The Oakland Athletics fired play-by-play broadcaster Glen Kuiper on Monday after he said a racial slur while on-air. 

The incident occurred during a May 5 contest between the A’s and Kansas City Royals, where Kuiper was attempting to explain the activities he and color commentator Dallas Braden did before the game in Kansas City. 

"We had a phenomenal day. (N-word) league museum. And Arthur Bryant’s Barbeque."

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Glen Kuiper and Dallas Braden call a game

 Broadcasters Glen Kuiper and Dallas Braden of the Oakland Athletics in the TV booth during the game against the Minnesota Twins at RingCentral Coliseum on May 17, 2022 in Oakland, California. The Athletics defeated the Twins 5-2.  (Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

Since then, NBC Sports California launched an investigation into the matter, and Kuiper has been off-air. Now, he won’t be returning. 

"Following an internal review, the decision has been made for NBC Sports California to end its relationship with Glen Kuiper, effective immediately," a spokesperson for the regional sports network said, via The Athletic. "We thank Glen for his dedication to Bay Area baseball over the years."

A'S ANNOUNCER GLEN KUIPER SUSPENDED INDEFINITELY FOR USING N-WORD DURING BROADCAST: REPORT

It wasn’t until the sixth inning of the ballgame that Kuiper apologized for what he said on-air. 

General view of the Oakland Athletics logos

General view of the Oakland Athletics logos in the dugout before the game against the San Francisco Giants at the Oakland Coliseum on July 22, 2018 in Oakland, California. The Oakland Athletics defeated the San Francisco Giants 6-5 in 10 innings. (Jason O. Watson/Getty Images)

"A little bit earlier in the show, I said something, didn’t come out quite the way I wanted it to," Kuiper began his apology. "I just wanted to apologize if it sounded different than I meant it to be said. I just wanted to apologize for that."

The decision to fire Kuiper was based on "a variety of factors, including information uncovered in the internal review," The Athletic reported, citing a source.

Since his absence, the A’s have resorted to rotating their radio broadcasters, Johnny Doskow and Vince Cotroneo, on the TV side. 

Glen Kuiper calls an A's game

Broadcaster Glen Kuiper Jr. of the Oakland Athletics works from the pressbox during the game against the Chicago White Sox at Hohokam Stadium on March 8, 2015 in Mesa, Arizona.  (Michael Zagaris/Oakland Athletics/Getty Images)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Kuiper was in his 17th season as the play-by-play man for the A’s. 

Scott Thompson is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.