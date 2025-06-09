Athletics' Denzel Clarke defies gravity with potential catch of the year against Angels

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Athletics center fielder Denzel Clarke is no stranger to making incredible plays in the outfield, but what he did on Monday night against the Los Angeles Angels puts him in the "catch of the year" conversation.

Clarke nearly flipped over the center field fence to rob Angels' Nolan Schanuel of a solo home run, wowing the crowd and everyone watching in the process.

Even Schanuel was in awe, as Clarke scaled the wall, made the catch with his entire upper half over the wall, and spun himself back around to land on his feet on the warning track.

Naturally, Clarke let out a roar when he landed back into the field of play, as one would after pulling off a catch of that rarity.

"Oh my God!" one of the Athletics’ announcers said when Clarke made the miraculous play. "I’ve heard the list, I’ve seen the list of the greatest catches you’re ever going to see in your life. If you don’t have room for this one on your list, we’re watching two different sports."

This catch from Clarke came just days after he made another mind-boggling play at his Athletics home in Sacramento against the Baltimore Orioles.

Clarke was forced to hit the jets to left-center field, as Jorge Mateo roped a ball toward the wall. Clarke never slowed his stride as he reached out to make the catch, and he paid the price as he slammed into the fence to end the inning. The play kept the A’s lead at 4-3 as well.

For Clarke, this game in Anaheim on Monday night was just his 16th with the Athletics, as he started the season in Triple A.

But the 25-year-old is certainly making a name for himself defensively in his first cup of coffee in the big leagues.

Clarke will hope to get the bat going soon, too, as he had a .224 average with one homer and three RBI entering the game.

