Braves outfielder Michael Harris II robs Phillies of three-run homer with sensational snag

Atlanta Braves center fielder Michael Harris II made a sensational catch as he robbed a three-run home run during the fourth inning of the team's 5-4 loss against the Philadelphia Phillies on Thursday afternoon at Citizens Bank Park.

The Phillies were up 2-0 with runners on first and second base in the bottom of the fourth inning. Phillies left fielder Max Kepler smoked a hanging 85 MPH splitter off Scott Blewett and drove Harris back towards the center field wall.

Harris tracked the ball all the way and timed his leap beautifully and reached over the wall to make the catch, and bring back what would have been a three-run home run for Kepler.

With runners on first and second base, Harris quickly fired the ball back into the infield.

After giving up the deep blast to Kepler, Blewett recorded the final out of the inning and left the inning unscathed.

The Braves and Phillies are playing a doubleheader on Thursday after Wednesday’s game was postponed due to inclement weather.

Harris burst onto the scene with the Braves and won National League Rookie of the Year in 2022. He hit .297 with 19 home runs and 64 RBI and 20 stolen bases.

However, the 24-year-old in recent seasons hasn’t played as well as he did in his rookie season. This season, in 53 games, Harris has a .223 batting average with three home runs and a paltry .255 on-base percentage.

The second game of the doubleheader between the Phillies (36-19) and Braves (25-29) starts at 6:45 p.m. ET.

