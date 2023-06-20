Athletics' Brent Rooker claps back at Twitter critics

Oakland Athletics outfielder Brent Rooker clapped back at critics on social media Monday as the team prepared to start a series with the Cleveland Guardians.

The A’s have been in the national spotlight due to the organization’s impending move to Las Vegas, and while they got hot for a brief moment, the team is still 19-55 and well out of contention for the playoffs. However, the outfielder, who is in his first season in Oakland, had no time for any type of criticism.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

One Twitter user, with the handle TonySoprano1960, remarked about Rooker’s swing and wrote "better decision making will improve your average and help the team win, continuing to try to pull a pitch 2 or 3 feet outside is useless. Needs to be fixed."

"Thanks, Tony! I, the one doing the swinging, wasn’t aware! Will begin making the necessary corrections immediately," Rooker responded to the since-deleted tweet.

He was not done there.

TIGERS' SPENCER TORKELSON LAMBASTS UMPIRE AFTER CALLED THIRD STRIKE: 'THE F--- ARE YOU LOOKING AT?'

Rooker responded to a fan trying to needle him with Oakland’s record, saying "Guys what do you think the minimum record required is to be a person and be able to express thoughts publicly?"

He then jokingly apologized to his followers about the tweets.

"Sorry everyone! We’re off today and I don’t have a tee time. Too much time on my hands!"

Oakland claimed Rooker off waives in November after he spent time with the Minnesota Twins, San Diego Padres and Kansas City Royals in 2022.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Through 64 games, Rooker is hitting .255 with an .846 OPS and 13 home runs. He is the only A’s player to have a double-digit home run total. He also leads the team with 38 RBI.