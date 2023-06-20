Tigers' Spencer Torkelson lambasts umpire after called third strike: 'The f--- are you looking at?'

Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson had a tough game against the Kansas City Royals and he raised eyebrows when he cursed at a home plate umpire on Monday night.

Torkelson was 0-for-4 with two strikeouts as the Tigers won the game 6-4. But Torkelson appeared to take issue with umpire Will Little’s strike zone in the bottom of the seventh inning. Down one run, Torkelson was called out on strikes thanks to a changeup from Royals pitcher Taylor Clarke.

The broadcast’s strike zone appeared to suggest that the 90 mph pitch touched the lower right corner of the batter’s box.

"Oh my f---ing god," Torkelson was heard saying. "The f--- are you looking at?"

Torkelson walked back to the dugout in disbelief and wasn’t ejected despite umpires seemingly being quick to throw out anyone who raises their voice at them this season.

Detroit selected Torkelson with the No. 1 pick of the 2020 draft. He made his major league debut in 2022 and was the starting first baseman to start 2023.

In 70 games, Torkelson is hitting .231 with a .700 OPS and eight home runs. His eight homers match last season’s total through 110 games.

Luckily, Kerry Carpenter came through for Detroit in the next at-bat. He hit a three-run home run that helped lift the Tigers to the win and send the Royals to their 12th loss in 13 games.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.