Houston Astros

Astros' Jose Altuve asks to be moved out of leadoff spot for bizarre reason

Altuve has transitioned from second base to left field this season

By Ryan Canfield Fox News
Published
Houston Astros second baseman Jose Altuve asked manager Joe Espada to move him out of the leadoff spot for a peculiar reason. 

Altuve, 34, is playing left field this season for the first time in his career after he spent the first 14 years of his career at second base. 

The Astros star asked to be dropped from the leadoff spot because he needed a little more time to get ready to hit because of the farther run into the dugout from the outfield than his old spot at second base. 

Jose Altuve looks on

Houston Astros left fielder Jose Altuve (27) walks off the field during the game against the San Diego Padres at Daikin Park on April 18, 2025.  (Troy Taormina-Imagn Images)

"I just need like 10 more seconds," Altuve said. 

Altuve was transitioned into the outfield following the departure of outfielder Kyle Tucker and third baseman Alex Bregman

The Astros’ game against the Detroit Tigers on Monday was the first time since 2023 that Altuve hit in a spot other than leadoff, as he hit second. Shortstop Jeremy Pena hit leadoff in his place. 

Jose Altuve in action

Houston Astros' Jose Altuve hits an RBI sacrifice fly during the seventh inning of a baseball game against the Los Angeles Angels, Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

"I just told Joe that maybe he can hit me second some games at some point, and he did it today," Altuve said. "I just need like that little extra time to come from left field, and he decided to put Jeremy (there)."

"I enjoy playing baseball," Altuve said. "I love playing, especially with these guys. I like being in the lineup. In the end, it doesn’t really matter if I play second or left, if I lead off or not. I just want to be in the lineup and help this team to win."

Jose Altuve makes catch

Houston Astros left fielder Jose Altuve (27) makes a sliding catch on a line drive hit by Los Angeles Angels' Kyren Paris during the ninth inning of a baseball game Sunday, April 13, 2025, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Kevin M. Cox)

In his career, Altuve has hit leadoff in 919 games, hit second in the lineup in 541 games, and third in 333 games. 

In 28 games this season, Altuve has a .272 batting average with four home runs and 12 RBI. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report. 

Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.