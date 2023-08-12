Expand / Collapse search
Houston Astros
Published

Astros' first baseman ends eight-year home run drought, hits two against Angels

Jon Singleton's last MLB home run was on July 29, 2015

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton played in just his 14th MLB game since the end of the 2015 season Friday night against the Los Angeles Angels

Against the Angels, Singleton accomplished a baseball feat on a MLB diamond for the first time in over eight years. And he did it twice. 

Jon Singleton rounds the bases

Houston Astros first baseman Jon Singleton (28) rounds the bases after hitting a home run in the bottom of the third inning during the MLB game between the Los Angeles Angels and Houston Astros on August 11, 2023, at Minute Maid Park in Houston, Texas.  (Leslie Plaza Johnson/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Singleton launched a three-run home run in the second inning, his first home run in a Major League Baseball game since July 29, 2015. 

Singleton’s spot in the lineup came back around in the third inning, and the first baseman made up for lost time.

Singleton played in the Astros organization before asking for his release prior to the 2018 season after being suspended 100 games for a third failed drug test, according to The Associated Press. 

Singleton had been suspended multiple times for marijuana use prior to 2018, according to MLB.com.

Jon Singleton watches his home run

Houston Astros' Jon Singleton watches his three-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels during the second inning of a baseball game Friday, August 11, 2023, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

From 2017 to 2021, Singleton didn’t play baseball, restarting his career in the Mexican League in 2021. 

He returned to the big leagues earlier this season with the Milwaukee Brewers before being released after 11 games. Houston signed Singleton to a minor league deal in June. 

"It’s a great feeling," Singleton said. "It’s a place that kind of feels like home."

Jon Singleton celebrates a home run

Houston Astros' Jon Singleton (28) celebrates his two-run home run against the Los Angeles Angels with Jeremy Pena (3) during the third inning of a baseball game Friday, August 11, 2023, in Houston.  (AP Photo/Eric Christian Smith)

Singleton finished the night 3-4 with five RBI’s as the Astros defeated the Angels, 11-3. 

"I’m really happy for him today," Astros starting pitcher Justin Verlander said, via MLB.com. "Obviously, it’s been a long road, and finding himself back in the big leagues and having a game like today, really special."

Verlander made his second start for Houston since he was traded by the New York Mets at the trade deadline, allowing three earned runs in six innings. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.