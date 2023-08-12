Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Aaron Judge
Published

Yankees’ Aaron Judge blasts 464-foot home run in win over Marlins: ‘A different type of home run’

The home run was the longest of the season at Miami's ballpark

Joe Morgan
By Joe Morgan | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 11 Video

Fox News Flash top sports headlines for August 11

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

Aaron Judge’s presence in the New York Yankees lineup was felt in a big way Friday night against the Miami Marlins

Judge launched his 22nd home run of the season as the Yankees defeated the Marlins, 9-4. 

Aaron Judge after hitting a home run

Aaron Judge, #99 of the New York Yankees, celebrates with teammates in the dugout after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the third inning at loanDepot park on August 11, 2023, in Miami, Florida.  (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

The reigning AL MVP launched a 464-foot home run in the top of the third inning for the longest homer of the season at loanDepot Park in Miami. 

A'S BROADCASTER RIPS TEAM'S OWNER, CALLS IMPENDING MOVE TO LAS VEGAS 'NOT PROFESSIONAL'

"Any time we can add more runs they feel great," Judge said. "I feel the past couple of games we’ve had guys on base and just haven’t gotten the big hit. Today we had a couple of clutch hits."

Since returning to the lineup on July 28th, Judge is hitting .256 with three home runs and five RBI’s, according to The Associated Press. 

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Judge’s bomb followed a three-run shot by shortstop Anthony Volpe in the second inning and put the Yankees up 4-2. 

Anthony Volpe rounds the bases

Anthony Volpe, #11 of the New York Yankees, rounds the bases after hitting a home run against the Miami Marlins during the second inning at loanDepot park on August 11, 2023, in Miami, Florida.  (Rich Storry/Getty Images)

"That’s a different type of home run, that’s for sure," Volpe said of Judge’s home run, according to MLB.com. "It’s so easy when it just jumps off the bat, like everyone knows. It’s fun to watch."

New York is now 60-56 and four games back of the final Wild Card spot in the American League

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

"A lot of good things happened out there," Yankees manager Aaron Boone said. "We’re starting to swing the bats off a really good starting pitcher. We were able to hit him hard. That’s a guy who’s in the middle of a really good season. That was good to see."

Yankees manager Aaron Boone before a game against Seattle

Manager Aaron Boone, #17 of the New York Yankees, looks on before the game against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on May 31, 2023, in Seattle, Washington.   (Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Judge was sidelined in early June after suffering a toe injury in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers

The Yankees struggled without their star, going 18-24 with Judge on the bench. 

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Joe Morgan is a Sports Reporter for Fox News.