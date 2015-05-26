Asprilla's goal lifts Portland past NYCFC

New York, NY (SportsNetwork.com) - A goal in the 79th minute from Dairon Asprilla was the difference as the Portland Timbers notched a 1-0 win over New York City FC at Yankee Stadium on Sunday.

The match took a while to get going and really didn't come to life until midway through the second half, but it was Asprilla's deflected shot 11 minutes from time that helped the Timbers claim their second win in three games, while NYCFC's winless streak has reached five matches.

There wasn't a lot to separate the sides in the opening 45 minutes and NYC had the best chance after a Portland turnover as Patrick Mullins got into the box on the left and had a powerful shot tipped around the post by Timbers goalkeeper Adam Kwarasey.

Things improved a bit after the break and NYC goalkeeper Josh Saunders had to be alert to come off his line and snuff out a chance for Portland's Ishmael Yartey.

Fanendo Adi came close in the 75th when he cut back past a defender and had his shot deflected just wide of the far post, but Portland benefited from a redirection a few minutes later to take the lead.

Asprilla pounced on a loose ball at the top of the box and ripped a low shot toward goal that deflected off the foot of NYC defender Kwame Watson-Siriboe and left Saunders with no chance.

The hosts pressed for an equalizer over the final 10 minutes and had a great opportunity in the 89th when Khiry Shelton was slipped through on goal but had his effort blocked by the legs of Kwarasey.