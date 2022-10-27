Expand / Collapse search
Published

Arsenal and Monza defender Pablo Marí stabbed in Milan attack

Marí's life is not in danger and he is expected to recover quickly.

By Jeff Zymeri | Fox News
A.C. Monza defender Pablo Marí, currently on loan from Premier League club Arsenal, was stabbed Thursday in a shopping center near Milan, Italy. Marí was one of five attacked. 

"Pablo Mari had a fairly deep wound on his back, which fortunately did not touch vital organs such as the lungs or other," explained Monza chief executive Adriano Galliani to Sky Sports Italy. "His life is not in danger, he should recover quickly."

Pablo Marí of AC Monza looks on during the Serie A football match between AC Milan and AC Monza.

Pablo Marí of AC Monza looks on during the Serie A football match between AC Milan and AC Monza. (Photo by Nicolò Campo/LightRocket via Getty Images)

Rai News reports that of the other four victims, one, a supermarket employee, has died, and two others are in serious condition. The alleged attacker, a 46-year-old believed to be suffering from mental disorders, has been apprehended by local authorities. Investigators have ruled out terrorism as the cause.

"We are all shocked to hear the dreadful news about the stabbing in Italy, which has put a number of people in hospital including our on-loan centre-back Pablo Marí,' read," read an Arsenal club statement.

Asked about Marí's condition after today's 2-0 defeat to PSV Eindhoven, Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta explained that he and technical director Edu Gaspar will be in touch with Marí and his relatives.

Marí has been on loan at the recently promoted Serie A club since the beginning of the 2022-23 season. Monza is owned by former Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi.

Pablo Marí was stabbed in the Milanofiori shopping center in the town of Assago near Milan.

Pablo Marí was stabbed in the Milanofiori shopping center in the town of Assago near Milan. (Photo by Sportinfoto/DeFodi Images via Getty Images)

Of Spanish nationality, Marí joined Arsenal on loan and then permanently from Brazilian club Flamengo in 2020. He made 12 Premier League appearances before leaving for Serie A, first at Udinese and now at Monza.

Jeff Zymeri is a Fox News Digital Production Assistant. Find him on Twitter @jeffzymeri