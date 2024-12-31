Arizona State's Cam Skattebo exudes confidence ahead of CFP game: 'There’s nobody out there that can stop me'

Arizona State running back Cam Skattebo had a career year in his senior season with the Sun Devils, running for more than 1,500 yards and scoring 19 touchdowns on the ground.

He has ridden a wave of confidence to become a Big 12 Conference champion while helping the Sun Devils get a bye into the quarterfinals of the College Football Playoff. Even with a few weeks off to get prepped for the Texas Longhorns, the confidence did not go away.

"There’s nobody out there that can stop me," he told reporters on Monday ahead of the Peach Bowl, via ESPN.

"They continue to keep saying that people are going to try to stop me. There's nobody out there that can stop me. We played in 13 games, and I've been the target on each one, so I'm not too worried. We're going to play our game and play ball and see what happens there."

Skattebo said he had respect for the Longhorns and what they bring to the table defensively and loved that defenses look to him to be a threat every time he touches the ball. Skattebo had two rushing touchdowns in the Big 12 title game against Iowa State and then three rushing touchdowns in back-to-back games against rival Arizona and BYU.

Arizona State quarterback Sam Leavitt also hoped to show that it was the Sun Devils who had the better quarterback.

"I’ve watched him for a fair amount of time now," he said Saturday when asked about Ewers. "I’m just excited for the opportunity. People keep counting me out since Day 1, and I’m going to go prove why I’m the better quarterback."

Behind head coach Kenny Dillingham, the Sun Devils finished with 11 wins for the first time since 1996 under Bruce Snyder. That year, Arizona State made the Rose Bowl but lost the game to Ohio State.

Arizona State firmly believes its luck will be way different.

On the flip side, Longhorns star Quinn Ewers did not want to get into the hype before Wednesday’s kickoff.

"I saw it and you know just congrats to them on a great year and a great season," Ewers said when asked about Leavitt. "I’ve got to watch some of their games. And, you know, he’s a talented player and they’re a fun offense to watch. And again, just excited to be up against them."

