Texas' Arch Manning shoots down transfer rumors ahead of CFP game

Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning on Monday shot down rumors he had made plans to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season as the team prepared for its next College Football Playoff matchup against Arizona State.

Rumors have swirled around Manning for the entire season as he sat as a backup to Quinn Ewers. When Ewers went down with an injury, Manning stepped up and the offense didn’t miss a beat. He has 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

"I mean, I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything," the redshirt freshman said, via Rivals. "So, I don’t really know about it, about all the windows and everything."

He did acknowledge that being a backup quarterback was an adjustment after being a celebrated high school quarterback whose family is one of the most celebrated football players of all time.

"It's definitely an adjustment," Manning said. "No one ever wants to not play. But like I said, doing anything I can help the team win, whether it’s playing or not playing, that’s what I’m going to do."

UCONN'S JIM MORA WARNS SCHOOLS TO 'THINK HARD BEFORE YOU TAMPER WITH OUR PLAYERS'

He did credit Ewers for helping him learn the ropes of being a collegiate football player.

Ewers echoed the sentiment.

"We've got a good relationship, so it makes it easy to be like that for sure," Ewers said.

Manning is definitely in line to become the starting quarterback in 2025 barring Ewers deciding to stay in school for another year before turning pro.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Texas also has quarterback Trey Owens on the depth chart behind Manning.

The Associted Press contributed to this report.