Texas Longhorns

Texas' Arch Manning shoots down transfer rumors ahead of CFP game

Manning has been a crucial part to the offense this season

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Published
Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning on Monday shot down rumors he had made plans to enter the transfer portal at the end of the season as the team prepared for its next College Football Playoff matchup against Arizona State.

Rumors have swirled around Manning for the entire season as he sat as a backup to Quinn Ewers. When Ewers went down with an injury, Manning stepped up and the offense didn’t miss a beat. He has 939 passing yards and nine touchdowns.

Arch Manning carries the ball

Texas quarterback Arch Manning runs up field during the second half against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Austin, Texas.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

"I mean, I really have no plans on entering the portal or anything," the redshirt freshman said, via Rivals. "So, I don’t really know about it, about all the windows and everything."

He did acknowledge that being a backup quarterback was an adjustment after being a celebrated high school quarterback whose family is one of the most celebrated football players of all time.

"It's definitely an adjustment," Manning said. "No one ever wants to not play. But like I said, doing anything I can help the team win, whether it’s playing or not playing, that’s what I’m going to do."

Arch Manning runs away

Texas quarterback Arch Manning (16) tries to break a tackle by Clemson defensive end T.J. Parker (3) during the second half in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Austin, Texas.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

He did credit Ewers for helping him learn the ropes of being a collegiate football player.

Ewers echoed the sentiment.

"We've got a good relationship, so it makes it easy to be like that for sure," Ewers said.

Manning is definitely in line to become the starting quarterback in 2025 barring Ewers deciding to stay in school for another year before turning pro.

Quinn Ewers throws

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers throws a pass during the second half against Clemson in the first round of the College Football Playoff, Saturday, Dec. 21, 2024, in Austin, Texas.  (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

Texas also has quarterback Trey Owens on the depth chart behind Manning.

The Associted Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.