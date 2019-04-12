Arizona Diamondbacks fan dedicates home run ball to late father

An Arizona Diamondbacks fan made the catch of a lifetime Tuesday night when he snagged the game-winning home run ball hit by Jarrod Dyson against the Texas Rangers.

For Alex Robertson, catching the ball was more than just snagging a Diamondbacks keepsake. He told FOX 10 Phoenix it was his 21st birthday, and he had just lost his father to liver cancer.

But Arizona had to work hard to win the game. The team was down two runs in the ninth inning.

"My friend, Josh, he gets a call, and our dads worked together, and he says, 'Watch this... the Diamondbacks are about to come back for Billy.’ Billy's my dad,” Robertson told FOX10 Phoenix.

Arizona scored three runs in the bottom of the ninth, which was capped off by the two-run Dyson homer.

“Everything that happened, that probability of me catching that was probably not too high, but it ended up where it needed to be,” Robertson said. “The people that knew him knew that he didn't talk too much. I can just picture him up in Heaven smiling, saying he's proud of me.”

Robertson also tweeted a photo of himself with the lucky baseball, saying “this one’s for you pops.”

Tuesday’s win was the Diamondbacks only victory this week and, prior to that, Arizona hadn’t won since edging out the Boston Red Sox on Saturday.