Arch Manning's athleticism closer to legendary grandfather than uncles, ex-NFL star says

NFL legend Brett Favre offered his own analysis on Texas Longhorns quarterback Arch Manning in the first episode of his new podcast.

Favre briefly touched on Manning’s performance against Mississippi State – a game he was forced out of due to a concussion. However, the Pro Football Hall of Famer said Manning reminded him more of his grandfather Archie Manning because of his mobility rather than his uncles, Peyton and Eli Manning.

"I think he definitely can play… (Against Mississippi State) they were lucky and fortunate to win that game," the former Green Bay Packers star said on "4th and Favre." "I thought Arch played exceptionally well in the second half. He obviously wasn’t in for the last touchdown pass, but he made some terrific plays in that second half to get him in contention.

"There’s been a lot of focus on Arch. That’s just the way it goes. A lot of expectations. He didn’t live up to them at first, but I think he’s sort of finding his way. The concussion, I would say, is a minor setback. He’ll be fine. He’s very capable. He’s way more athletic than Peyton and Eli. I mean, he can move and run like his grandfather, Archie. He could razzle and dazzle you with his scrambling. Arch is really a lot like that. I think the future is bright for him."

Texas defeated Mississippi State, 45-22, in double overtime last weekend. The Longhorns scored 24 points in the fourth quarter to force the extra session.

Matthew Caldwell threw the touchdown pass that won the game for the Longhorns.

Manning was 29-of-46 with 346 passing yards, three touchdown passes and an interception. He was held to six rushing yards on 10 carries.

After being ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press preseason poll, Texas fell with two losses.

The No. 20 Longhorns have a big home game against No. 9 Vanderbilt on Saturday afternoon. Manning was put into concussion protocol on Monday and his status is still up in the air.