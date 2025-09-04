Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Recommended Videos

Texas Longhorns

ESPN star Desmond Howard criticizes 'unwarranted' Heisman hype surrounding Texas' Arch Manning

Arch Manning threw for 170 yards in Texas' season opening loss to Ohio State

By Chantz Martin Fox News
close
Urban Meyer on Arch Manning, Alabama, Bill Belichick’s 'shocking' debut loss | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd Video

Urban Meyer on Arch Manning, Alabama, Bill Belichick’s 'shocking' debut loss | FULL INTERVIEW | The Herd

Urban Meyer joins Colin Cowherd to discuss the panic over Arch Manning, Alabama’s opening day loss, and Bill Belichick and UNC’s "shocking" loss to TCU on opening night.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

After experiencing limited playing time while backing up Quinn Ewers for his first two seasons at Texas, Arch Manning opened his first season as a full-time starter last Saturday.

The young quarterback finished the season-opening 14-7 loss to Ohio State with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The underwhelming performance sparked mixed reactions from fans and prominent sports figures.

Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Desmond Howard was among the latest to offer thoughts about whether Manning will bounce back and eventually live up to the hype.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Desmond Howard on an ESPN set

ESPN College GameDay analyst and Heisman Trophy winner Desmond Howard on set prior to a college football game between the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Indiana Hoosiers on Aug. 31, 2017 at Memorial Stadium in Bloomington, Indiana. (James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1991, suggested Manning should not have been included in offseason discussions about the leading candidates for college football's most coveted trophy.

"All of the hype and Heisman talk around him was unwarranted," Howard said on Thursday's edition of "The Rich Eisen Show."

NFL SCOUT MAKES BLUNT ADMISSION ABOUT ARCH MANNING'S SHOWING AGAINST OHIO STATE: 'LITTLE HARD TO WATCH'

"He doesn’t deserve having his name in the same breath as that trophy."

Howard also critiqued what he observed from Manning when he watched film of him playing and theorized that his last name shields him from some criticism.

Arch Manning drops back to pass

Texas quarterback Arch Manning drops back to pass against Ohio State during the first half of an NCAA college football game, Saturday, Aug. 30, 2025, in Columbus, Ohio.  (AP Photo/Jay LaPrete)

"People don’t want to really criticize him, partially because he is a Manning," Howard added. "They want to stay in good favor with the Mannings, as they are a big name in our sport. So what they do is make it seem like Matt Patricia, the defensive coordinator for Ohio State, just called this brilliant game that kept Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning off balance for four whole quarters."

The hype surrounding Arch, the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning, escalated as the 2025 season drew closer.

Arch Manning and Peyton Manning side by side

Peyton Manning couldn't be more excited to watch his nephew, Arch Manning, lead the Texas Longhorns in 2025.  (IMAGN)

Howard also shared his thoughts about the Longhorns' roster as a whole, saying the team was ultimately incapable of outlasting a team of Ohio State's caliber on the road.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scouts who watched last Saturday's Texas-Ohio State game were split on Manning. One NFL scout described the showing as "tough to watch," while another took a more cautious approach to writing the book on the quarterback.

Next up, Texas is scheduled to host San Jose State on Sept. 6.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.

Chantz Martin is a sports writer for Fox News Digital.

Close modal

Continue