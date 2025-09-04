ESPN star Desmond Howard criticizes 'unwarranted' Heisman hype surrounding Texas' Arch Manning

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

After experiencing limited playing time while backing up Quinn Ewers for his first two seasons at Texas, Arch Manning opened his first season as a full-time starter last Saturday.

The young quarterback finished the season-opening 14-7 loss to Ohio State with 170 passing yards, one touchdown and one interception. The underwhelming performance sparked mixed reactions from fans and prominent sports figures.

Heisman Trophy winner and ESPN "College GameDay" analyst Desmond Howard was among the latest to offer thoughts about whether Manning will bounce back and eventually live up to the hype.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Howard, who won the Heisman Trophy in 1991, suggested Manning should not have been included in offseason discussions about the leading candidates for college football's most coveted trophy.

"All of the hype and Heisman talk around him was unwarranted," Howard said on Thursday's edition of "The Rich Eisen Show."

NFL SCOUT MAKES BLUNT ADMISSION ABOUT ARCH MANNING'S SHOWING AGAINST OHIO STATE: 'LITTLE HARD TO WATCH'

"He doesn’t deserve having his name in the same breath as that trophy."

Howard also critiqued what he observed from Manning when he watched film of him playing and theorized that his last name shields him from some criticism.

"People don’t want to really criticize him, partially because he is a Manning," Howard added. "They want to stay in good favor with the Mannings, as they are a big name in our sport. So what they do is make it seem like Matt Patricia, the defensive coordinator for Ohio State, just called this brilliant game that kept Steve Sarkisian and Arch Manning off balance for four whole quarters."

The hype surrounding Arch, the nephew of NFL greats Peyton and Eli Manning and grandson of New Orleans Saints legend Archie Manning, escalated as the 2025 season drew closer.

Howard also shared his thoughts about the Longhorns' roster as a whole, saying the team was ultimately incapable of outlasting a team of Ohio State's caliber on the road.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Scouts who watched last Saturday's Texas-Ohio State game were split on Manning. One NFL scout described the showing as "tough to watch," while another took a more cautious approach to writing the book on the quarterback.

Next up, Texas is scheduled to host San Jose State on Sept. 6.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.