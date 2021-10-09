Arch Manning is perfect in 5-touchdown performance as recruitment heats up

Arch Manning had another incredible performance for Isidore Newman High School in New Orleans Friday night against Fisher.

Manning was a perfect 11-for-11 with five touchdowns in the 70-0 victory. He threw four touchdown passes and added one rushing touchdown for Isidore Newman. The class of 2023 recruit continues to show he’s one of the top quarterbacks in the nation.

Manning, the son of Cooper, nephew of Peyton and Eli and grandson of Archie, has been visiting college campuses of top football programs hoping to land a solid quarterback for the future.

Last week, Manning visited with Alabama. Steve Wiltfong, the director of football recruiting from 24/7 Sports, relayed some interesting news from Manning’s visit with the Crimson Tide on the 247 Sports Football Recruiting Podcast.

"Yeah, Arch Manning, nothing but impressed with Alabama per his head football coach Nelson Stewart over at Isidore Newman," Wiltfong said Thursday, adding that the young quarterback "loves structured organization and the nuances of Alabama."

Manning told the Lafayette Daily Advertiser he wasn’t going to rush the recruitment process but said he believes he would have a "good idea" of which school he will commit to after his visits.

"After every visit, I'll have a good idea. I don't really want to rush it, so I'm just enjoying playing football right now," he told the newspaper.

Texas and Georgia are reportedly frontrunners for Manning.