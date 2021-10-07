Expand / Collapse search
College Football
Arch Manning recruitment has new team in the mix, Dan Patrick says

Arch Manning is one of the top quarterbacks in his recruiting class

By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Arch Manning is one of the top high school football recruits from the class of 2023 and is getting big-time offers from major college programs.

While Texas and Georgia have been mentioned as "front-runners" in Manning’s recruitment, legendary sportscaster Dan Patrick mentioned one other school that has shot to the top.

"LSU has to hire someone who can get into the Arch Manning sweepstakes and that person is not Ed Orgeron," Patrick said he was told by a source. "And I followed up with my source, I said, ‘Do you think LSU would fire Ed O to hire someone who can recruit Arch Manning?’ And my source said, ‘Yes.’

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on against Central Michigan Chippewas during the first half at Tiger Stadium.

LSU Tigers head coach Ed Orgeron looks on against Central Michigan Chippewas during the first half at Tiger Stadium. (Stephen Lew-USA TODAY Sports)

"There’s a ton of issues at LSU off the field. They aren’t playing well. Offensive coaches that are hired aren’t getting it done and then my source said, ‘Do you wanna guess who the front-runners for Arch Manning are? Alabama is the front-runner…"

Patrick and his producers mentioned Texas as one of the teams and Patrick mentioned Clemson as the surprise team in the mix in the Manning recruitment.

ARCH MANNING THROWS FOR 5 TOUCHDOWNS IN ANOTHER DOMINANT PERFORMANCE

"LSU has to get into the mix," Patrick said his source told him.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (left) talks to an official during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium.

Clemson Tigers head coach Dabo Swinney (left) talks to an official during the first half against the North Carolina State Wolfpack at Carter-Finley Stadium. (Rob Kinnan-USA TODAY Sports)

Manning said Texas had a "home feel" to him after he had another five-touchdown performance for Isidore Newman High School in Louisiana.

Manning visited Tuscaloosa this past weekend to watch the top-ranked Crimson Tide take on No. 12 Ole Miss Saturday afternoon. Manning is set to visit Ole Miss later this month. Clemson is reportedly on the list of his scheduled visits.

Last month, Manning visited Sanford Stadium to watch the No. 2-ranked Georgia Bulldogs defeat SEC rival South Carolina.

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. 

ATHENS, GA - SEPTEMBER 18: Arch Manning attends a game between the South Carolina Gamecocks and the Georgia Bulldogs at Sanford Stadium on September 18, 2021 in Athens, Georgia.  (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Manning has all of the top college programs on his radar and has 12 offers. In his first two seasons as Newman’s starter, he threw for 4,360 yards and 55 touchdowns. He will look to build on that in what should be a sensational junior year.

Fox News’ Dan Canova contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is the Sports Editor for Fox News and Fox Business. Follow Ryan Gaydos on Twitter @Gaydos_ and if you got a tip you can email Ryan at Ryan.Gaydos@fox.com