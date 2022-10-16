AP Top 25 poll: Tennessee catapults to No. 3 after big upset over Alabama

Tennessee’s upset win over Alabama catapulted the Volunteers to No. 3 in the latest Associated Press Top 25 college football rankings on Sunday.

Tennessee defeated Alabama 52-49, thanks to a Chase McGrath 40-yard field goal Saturday night. The Volunteers moved to 6-0 and pushed them over No. 4 Michigan and No. 5 Clemson in the rankings. The Wolverines and Tigers remained undefeated, too, with victories over their opponents.

The Volunteers also received 15 first-place votes.

"I voted Tennessee No. 1, because the Vols’ strength of schedule is far superior to UGA and Ohio State," AP voter Ron Counts of the Idaho Statesman said.

Alabama dropped to No. 6.

Georgia remained the top team in the nation after a 55-0 shellacking of Vanderbilt. Ohio State had the weekend off. Georgia received 31 first-place votes, and Ohio State got 17.

Here’s how the rest of the AP rankings played out.

--

1). Georgia (7-0)

2). Ohio State (6-0)

3). Tennessee (6-0)

4). Michigan (7-0)

5). Clemson (7-0)

6). Alabama (6-1)

7). Ole Miss (7-00

8). TCU (6-0)

9). UCLA (6-0)

10). Oregon (5-1)

11). Oklahoma State (5-1)

12). USC (6-1)

13). Wake Forest (5-1)

14). Syracuse (6-0)

15). Utah (5-2)

16). Penn State (5-1)

17). Kansas State (5-1)

18). Illinois (6-1)

19). Kentucky (5-2)

20). Texas (5-2)

21). Cincinnati (5-1)

22). North Carolina (6-1)

23). NC State (5-2)

24). Mississippi State

25). Tulane (6-1)