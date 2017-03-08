AP source: Branch gets $27 million, 3-year deal with Miami

MIAMI (AP) A person familiar with the negotiations says defensive end Andre Branch has agreed to a $27 million, three-year contract to remain with the Miami Dolphins.

The person confirmed the agreement to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Wednesday because it had not been announced by the Dolphins.

Branch was on the verge of becoming one of the top defensive ends on the market when free agency begins Thursday. The five-year pro had 5 1/2 sacks last year, his first with Miami. He'll again be paired this season with five-time Pro Bowl end Cameron Wake.

Defense remains a priority for the Dolphins as they head into free agency. They also need help at linebacker and in the secondary after allowing a franchise-record 6,122 yards last year.

---

For more NFL coverage: http://www.pro32.ap.org and http://www.twitter.com/AP-NFL

---

Follow Steven Wine on Twitter: http://twitter.com/Steve-Wine. His work can be found at http://bigstory.ap.org/content/steven-wine