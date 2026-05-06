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WWE

WWE star Liv Morgan makes bold declaration as she returns to top of division with legends waiting in the wings

The three-time champion says she's open to all challenges ahead of SummerSlam: 'Whoever wants to be embarrassed'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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WWE's Liv Morgan: 'I am everyone’s dream match' Video

WWE's Liv Morgan: 'I am everyone’s dream match'

WWE star Liv Morgan talks to Fox News Digital about potential dream matches with recent returning legends.

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Liv Morgan returned to the top of WWE's women’s division when she defeated Stephanie Vaquer for the Women’s World Championship at WrestleMania 42.

As Morgan made her run back into the title picture, Hall of Famers Nikki and Brie Bella returned to the fray. Then, at WrestleMania 42, Paige made her exciting return to team with Brie Bella. The two won the women’s tag team titles. AJ Lee also came back to WWE last year, won the Women’s Intercontinental Championship but lost it to Becky Lynch.

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Liv Morgan standing on the turnbuckle in a wrestling ring

Liv Morgan stands on the turnbuckle after her match with Lyra Valkyria during the WWE Road to WrestleMania show on Feb. 14, 2026, at United Supermarkets Arena in Lubbock, Texas. (Nathan Giese/Avalanche-Journal / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images)

Fox News Digital asked Morgan if she was interested in potential "dream matches" with any of the women who came back into the company.

"I know you know who you are talking to. I am the dream match," Morgan declared. "I don’t pick the dream matches. I am everyone’s dream match.

LIV MORGAN RETURNS TO THE TOP OF WOMEN’S DIVISION WITH WRESTLEMANIA 42 WIN OVER STEPHANIE VAQUER

Liv Morgan making her entrance during Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden

Liv Morgan makes her entrance during Monday Night RAW at Madison Square Garden in New York, N.Y., on March 30, 2026. (Craig Melvin/WWE)

"So, I think we’ll just have to wait and see what happens at SummerSlam but I’m open for the challenge. I’m open to any and all challenges. Whoever wants to be embarrassed in Minnesota, I’ll gladly embarrass them."

Morgan also talked about how it felt to regain the women’s title once again.

With her victory over Vaquer, she became a three-time champion. She’s also a four-time tag team champion with Raquel Rodriguez.

WWE's Liv Morgan describes feeling recapturing title at WrestleMania 42 Video

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"All feels right in the world. This title belongs on my shoulder. I run ‘Monday Night Raw.’ It is the Liv Morgan show – ‘Monday Night Morgan’ with the Judgment Day," she said. "So, all feels right in the world, and honestly, I couldn’t be happier. I mean look at me, I’m glowing. I couldn’t be happier."

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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