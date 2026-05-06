Cardinals coach Mike LaFleur deflects Aaron Rodgers speculation, says team is focused on current quarterbacks

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The NFL Draft has come and gone, and Aaron Rodgers is still a free agent.

Rodgers spent last season with the Pittsburgh Steelers, but the fact that he hasn’t signed with them for next season is making fans wonder if he is considering signing with a different team, or retiring. The Arizona Cardinals do not have a confirmed starting quarterback for this upcoming season, and head coach Mike LaFleur was asked if the team has any interest in the four-time NFL MVP.

"Honestly, right now, we're focused on the guys that we've got coming in," LaFleur said during a recent appearance on "The Jim Rome Show."

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"We've got the unit that we have – Gardner (Minshew), Jacoby (Brissett) and (Kedon) Slovis – and then we drafted Carson Beck in the third round," LaFleur said.

"We've got a room we are excited to work with, and that's solely where my focus is."

The Cardinals officially released Kyler Murray in March after seven seasons, signaling the hunt for a new franchise quarterback. While Rodgers, at 42 years old, would not be the Cardinals’ long-term answer, he proved last season that he is still capable of being a serviceable NFL quarterback.

In 16 games with the Steelers, Rodgers completed 65.7% of his passes for 3,322 yards with 24 touchdowns and seven interceptions.

The Cardinals signed wide receiver Kendrick Bourne in March, and the 30-year-old recently took to social media to recruit Rodgers.

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"(Aaron Rodgers) Come on we waiting on you," Bourne posted to X with eyes and smiling emojis.

However, with Minshew, Brissett and Beck in the fold, the Cardinals could prefer to use one of those two veterans as their bridge quarterback or start the rookie Beck.

Minshew signed a one-year, $5.75 million contract with the Cardinals after spending last season backing up Patrick Mahomes with the Kansas City Chiefs.

Brissett signed a two-year, $12.5 million contract with the Cardinals last season. He took over after Murray got injured, starting 12 games. The team went 1-11 in his starts, while Brissett completed 64.9% of his passes for 3,366 yards with 23 touchdowns and eight interceptions.

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Brissett is currently holding out of voluntary workouts as he seeks a contract extension that reflects a starter’s salary.

The Cardinals selected Beck in the third round of the draft after the 24-year-old spent the final season of his collegiate career with Miami, helping lead the Hurricanes to the national title game.

While the Cardinals have options for their quarterback job next season, none would be as accomplished as Rodgers.

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