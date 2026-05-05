PSG's Luis Enrique Compares Semifinal Against Bayern Munich To 'Nadal vs Federer'

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Paris Saint-Germain manager Luis Enrique has urged his squad to draw inspiration from the iconic rivalry between tennis legends Rafael Nadal and Roger Federer ahead of their vital Champions League semifinal against Bayern Munich.

The Spanish coach highlighted that facing such a formidable German side should motivate his players to elevate their performance to reach a second consecutive final.

Analyzing a fierce first-leg encounter

The defending champions travel to Bavaria following a fiercely contested first leg that ended in a thrilling 5-4 victory for the Parisians.

The encounter was a chaotic spectacle where despite Bayern dominating possession and constant attacking threat, the French club emerged victorious.

Braces from Ousmane Dembele and Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, alongside a Joao Neves strike, outgunned goals from Harry Kane, Michael Olise, Dayot Upamecano and Luis Diaz.

The German giants created six big chances but were ultimately undone in a breathless 90 minutes.

Finding ultimate motivation in elite rivalries

Rather than feeling intimidated by the atmosphere or the opposition, the former Barcelona boss wants his squad to embrace the grand occasion.

He drew a fascinating parallel to elite individual sports to inspire his traveling players.

"Tomorrow we are going to play in Munich to seek to be more competitive than ever. Rafa Nadal said one day that at a point in his career, his confrontations with Federer and Djokovic, it was a motivation for him," Enrique explained.

"That is what we want, we have admiration for Bayern, but it is a motivation to be better. Tomorrow we will seek to overcome a team that plays in a sensational way."

Maintaining attacking intent on the road

PSG have been exceptional away from home this season, and the coach has no intention of simply defending their narrow advantage. He expects an open and aggressive approach. Enrique stated:

"When you play this type of match, against this opponent who are undoubtedly the strongest team we have ever faced, the first thing I want to convey is that we have a one-goal advantage, but that represents nothing in football." Enrique said.

"We have the experience of last year. We are always looking to live up to the expectations of our supporters."

What lies ahead for the Parisians?

PSG must survive this intense European test to secure their place in the grand finale on May 30.

Following tomorrow's clash, the defending champions will immediately shift their focus back to domestic duties, preparing to host Brest this weekend as they aim to wrap up a highly successful campaign.