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Detroit Tigers

Tigers manager criticizes his own pitcher after he hit Red Sox batter, sparking benches to clear

Framber Valdez claims the 94 mph pitch that hit Trevor Story wasn't intentional but Story called it 'undisputable'

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
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Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez drew the ire of his own manager on Tuesday night after he hit Boston Red Sox batter Trevor Story with a pitch in the fourth inning, causing the benches to empty.

Valdez struck Story after allowing home runs to Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu. Valdez’s pitch to Story’s body came in at 94 mph. Story stared down Valdez as Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler and home plate umpire Adam Beck got in between the two.

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Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talking with Boston Red Sox catcher Willson Contreras during a baseball game.

Detroit Tigers manager A.J. Hinch talks with Boston Red Sox catcher Willson Contreras after Trevor Story was hit by a pitch during the fourth inning in Detroit on May 5, 2026. (Jose Juarez/AP)

Players and staff from both teams came out of the dugout, but no punches were thrown.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch wasn’t too pleased with Valdez after the game.

"We play a really good brand of baseball here. That didn't feel like it," Hinch said, via ESPN. "It's not judging intent; I have no idea. But I know when you go out on the field and you end up sort of in those confrontations, you usually feel like you're in your right. And it didn't feel good being out there."

"So I understand their frustrations. I understand the moment, and it was a low moment of a frustrating night," Hinch continued.

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Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez throwing a pitch during a baseball game.

Detroit Tigers starting pitcher Framber Valdez throws during the first inning against the Boston Red Sox in Detroit on May 5, 2026. (Jose Juarez/AP)

Valdez, who was ejected, said through an interpreter that his actions weren’t intentional.

"It was not intentional," he said. "It might look like it, but it wasn't. I was trying to throw strikes after the two consecutive home runs. I was trying to go back in the zone and that pitch came out of my hand."

Story disputed Valdez’s claim.

"It’s pretty undisputable," he said. "I was in there ready to hit and it showed up way behind me and off the numbers. We all know what’s what."

Boston Red Sox's Willson Contreras celebrating with coach Chad Epperson after hitting a homerun

Boston Red Sox's Willson Contreras is congratulated by interim third base coach Chad Epperson after hitting a homerun during the fourth inning against the Detroit Tigers in Detroit on May 5, 2026. (Jose Juarez/AP)

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Boston won the game, 10-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

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