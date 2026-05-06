Tigers manager criticizes his own pitcher after he hit Red Sox batter, sparking benches to clear

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Detroit Tigers pitcher Framber Valdez drew the ire of his own manager on Tuesday night after he hit Boston Red Sox batter Trevor Story with a pitch in the fourth inning, causing the benches to empty.

Valdez struck Story after allowing home runs to Willson Contreras and Wilyer Abreu. Valdez’s pitch to Story’s body came in at 94 mph. Story stared down Valdez as Tigers catcher Dillon Dingler and home plate umpire Adam Beck got in between the two.

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Players and staff from both teams came out of the dugout, but no punches were thrown.

Tigers manager A.J. Hinch wasn’t too pleased with Valdez after the game.

"We play a really good brand of baseball here. That didn't feel like it," Hinch said, via ESPN. "It's not judging intent; I have no idea. But I know when you go out on the field and you end up sort of in those confrontations, you usually feel like you're in your right. And it didn't feel good being out there."

"So I understand their frustrations. I understand the moment, and it was a low moment of a frustrating night," Hinch continued.

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Valdez, who was ejected, said through an interpreter that his actions weren’t intentional.

"It was not intentional," he said. "It might look like it, but it wasn't. I was trying to throw strikes after the two consecutive home runs. I was trying to go back in the zone and that pitch came out of my hand."

Story disputed Valdez’s claim.

"It’s pretty undisputable," he said. "I was in there ready to hit and it showed up way behind me and off the numbers. We all know what’s what."

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Boston won the game, 10-3.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.