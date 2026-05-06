Astros star Carlos Correa out for the season after tearing ankle tendon during batting practice

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One of the biggest losses of the Houston Astros' season occurred during practice this week.

Star shortstop Carlos Correa injured his ankle while taking swings in the batting cage prior to the Astros’ 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Daikin Park on Tuesday. The 31-year-old told reporters the following day that he would require surgery for a torn tendon in his left ankle and will miss the rest of the season.

Correa said he felt a "pop" in his ankle while swinging. He saw a foot specialist on Wednesday morning, and said he likely faces a six-to-eight-month recovery.

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"It just completely snapped on me and then I fell to the ground," Correa told reporters, according to ESPN. "I couldn't put weight on it. ... Right away, I knew something was wrong."

The loss of Correa is a major blow to a scuffling Astros team. They are 15-22 on the season, and Correa had been one of their best bats, hitting .279 with three home runs and 16 RBI.

"Very tough," Correa said. "Not what I was expecting, but now it's time to deal with it, face it head on, and focus on the rehab."

The Astros already had 13 players on their injured list prior to Correa’s injury. Correa began the season as the team’s third baseman but shifted to shortstop after Jeremy Peña landed on the IL.

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After Correa got hurt, the Astros scratched him from the lineup, marking the second straight day they had to scratch a hitter due to a pregame injury. On Monday, the team had to remove catcher Yainer Díaz from the lineup after he injured his oblique during practice.

Correa began his career with the Astros, spending his first seven seasons in Houston before departing for the Minnesota Twins in free agency. After three and a half seasons with the Twins, the Astros reacquired Correa at last year’s trade deadline.

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Correa will join Peña, ace starting pitcher Hunter Brown, starters Cristian Javier and Tatsuya Imai, closer Josh Hader, and center fielder Jake Meyers on the IL for the Astros.

The Astros' next game will come against the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-14), who will be playing the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday at 2:10 p.m. ET after splitting the first two games of the series.

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