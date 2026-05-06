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Houston Astros

Astros star Carlos Correa out for the season after tearing ankle tendon during batting practice

Correa's ankle injury requires season-ending surgery

Ryan Canfield By Ryan Canfield Fox News
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One of the biggest losses of the Houston Astros' season occurred during practice this week.

Star shortstop Carlos Correa injured his ankle while taking swings in the batting cage prior to the Astros’ 2-1 win over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Daikin Park on Tuesday. The 31-year-old told reporters the following day that he would require surgery for a torn tendon in his left ankle and will miss the rest of the season.

Correa said he felt a "pop" in his ankle while swinging. He saw a foot specialist on Wednesday morning, and said he likely faces a six-to-eight-month recovery.

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Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacting after striking out during a baseball game.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa reacts after striking out during the third inning against the Athletics in West Sacramento, California, on April 5, 2026. (Sara Nevis/AP Photo)

"It just completely snapped on me and then I fell to the ground," Correa told reporters, according to ESPN. "I couldn't put weight on it. ... Right away, I knew something was wrong."

The loss of Correa is a major blow to a scuffling Astros team. They are 15-22 on the season, and Correa had been one of their best bats, hitting .279 with three home runs and 16 RBI.

"Very tough," Correa said. "Not what I was expecting, but now it's time to deal with it, face it head on, and focus on the rehab."

The Astros already had 13 players on their injured list prior to Correa’s injury. Correa began the season as the team’s third baseman but shifted to shortstop after Jeremy Peña landed on the IL.

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Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa warming up on the field at Daikin Park

Houston Astros third baseman Carlos Correa warms up before the game against the Texas Rangers at Daikin Park on Sept. 15, 2025. (Erik Williams/Imagn Images)

After Correa got hurt, the Astros scratched him from the lineup, marking the second straight day they had to scratch a hitter due to a pregame injury. On Monday, the team had to remove catcher Yainer Díaz from the lineup after he injured his oblique during practice.

Correa began his career with the Astros, spending his first seven seasons in Houston before departing for the Minnesota Twins in free agency. After three and a half seasons with the Twins, the Astros reacquired Correa at last year’s trade deadline.

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Houston Astros' Carlos Correa flips his bat rounding bases after home run.

Houston Astros' Carlos Correa flips his bat while rounding the bases after hitting a three-run home run against the Boston Red Sox in the fifth inning in Houston, Texas, on April 1, 2026. (Michael Wyke/AP Photo)

Correa will join Peña, ace starting pitcher Hunter Brown, starters Cristian Javier and Tatsuya Imai, closer Josh Hader, and center fielder Jake Meyers on the IL for the Astros.

The Astros' next game will come against the Los Angeles Dodgers (22-14), who will be playing the rubber match of their three-game series on Wednesday at 2:10 p.m. ET after splitting the first two games of the series.

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Ryan Canfield is a digital production assistant for Fox News Digital.

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