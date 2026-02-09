Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Seahawks fans put on raucous celebration in Seattle after team's Super Bowl win

Seahawks will have a Super Bowl parade on Wednesday

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy hype up division rival Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl Video

49ers' Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy hype up division rival Seahawks ahead of Super Bowl

San Francisco 49ers stars Christian McCaffrey, Brock Purdy praise the Seattle Seahawks after eliminating the Niners en route to their Super Bowl appearance.

Seattle Seahawks fans took to the streets near Lumen Field to celebrate the team’s second Super Bowl championship win on Sunday. The Seahawks beat the New England Patriots, 29-13.

Seahawks fans were spotted climbing light poles, lighting fireworks, waving flags and causing other kinds of pandemonium in Seattle. Some revelers were even seen climbing the Pioneer Square pergola, which prompted a response from police on social media.

Seahawks fan holds a sign

Seattle Seahawks fans celebrate near Lumen Field after their team won Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

A Seahawks fan climbs a light pole

A person climbs a light pole as Seattle Seahawks fans celebrate near Lumen Field after their team won Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026, in Seattle, Washington. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

"This one is for the people who are on the pergola. Why? Please stop," police wrote on X.

Fans will have another chance to revel in the team’s Super Bowl win during the parade. The championship celebration will take place on Wednesday, according to Seattle Councilmember Rob Saka. It will start in the stadium district and end at Seattle center.

Seattle used a dominant defensive performance to buoy their win over New England. The Seahawks forced Drake Maye to turn the ball over three times and they sacked him six.

Fans kiss in Seattle

People kiss as Seattle Seahawks fans celebrate in the Pioneer Square neighborhood after their team won Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

Seahawks fans in Pioneer Square

Seattle Seahawks fans celebrate in Pioneer Square after the Seahawks defeated the New England Patriots to win Super Bowl LX, in Seattle, Washington, on Feb. 8, 2026. (Jason Redmond / AFP via Getty Images)

"We never waver, man. We believe in each other. We love each other, and now we’re world champions," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Seattle’s "Dark Side" defense added a defensive touchdown to their total when Uchenna Nwosu returned an interception for a touchdown.

Seahawks fan crack open a beer

Seattle Seahawks fans celebrate atop a vehicle in the Pioneer Square neighborhood after their team won Super Bowl LX on Feb. 8, 2026 in Seattle, Washington. (David Ryder/Getty Images)

"We went through a lot, but we believed," Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon said. "All of you all doubters out there who said all that other stuff, you all don’t know what’s going on in this building. We’re one of one over here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Ryan Gaydos is a senior editor for Fox News Digital.

