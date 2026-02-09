Seahawks fans put on raucous celebration in Seattle after team's Super Bowl win

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Seattle Seahawks fans took to the streets near Lumen Field to celebrate the team’s second Super Bowl championship win on Sunday. The Seahawks beat the New England Patriots, 29-13.

Seahawks fans were spotted climbing light poles, lighting fireworks, waving flags and causing other kinds of pandemonium in Seattle. Some revelers were even seen climbing the Pioneer Square pergola, which prompted a response from police on social media.

"This one is for the people who are on the pergola. Why? Please stop," police wrote on X.

Fans will have another chance to revel in the team’s Super Bowl win during the parade. The championship celebration will take place on Wednesday, according to Seattle Councilmember Rob Saka. It will start in the stadium district and end at Seattle center.

Seattle used a dominant defensive performance to buoy their win over New England. The Seahawks forced Drake Maye to turn the ball over three times and they sacked him six.

"We never waver, man. We believe in each other. We love each other, and now we’re world champions," Seahawks head coach Mike Macdonald said.

Seattle’s "Dark Side" defense added a defensive touchdown to their total when Uchenna Nwosu returned an interception for a touchdown.

"We went through a lot, but we believed," Seattle’s Devon Witherspoon said. "All of you all doubters out there who said all that other stuff, you all don’t know what’s going on in this building. We’re one of one over here."

The Associated Press contributed to this report.