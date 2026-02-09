Expand / Collapse search
Super Bowl LX

Jake Paul takes issue with Bad Bunny 'openly hating America' amid ICE criticism

Paul wrote Sunday he was boycotting the halftime show

Ryan Gaydos By Ryan Gaydos Fox News
Boxer Jake Paul on Sunday explained his "fake citizen" jab aimed at singer Bad Bunny ahead of the Grammy Award winner’s Super Bowl LX halftime show performance.

Paul wrote on social media he wasn’t taking a swipe at Bad Bunny because he’s from Puerto Rico, but instead because he was speaking out against things like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

Bad Bunny is lifted

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

"To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so," he wrote. "But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period. That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess.

"If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen. And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America."

Jake Paul is introduced at a weigh-in

Jake Paul is introduced during a weigh-in ahead of his heavyweight boxing match against Anthony Joshua, Thursday, Dec. 18, 2025, in Miami Beach, Florida. (AP Photo/Lynne Sladky)

Paul wrote earlier in the day he was boycotting the Super Bowl halftime show over Bad Bunny’s stance against ICE, adding that he was a fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America."

The singer prominently spoke out against ICE when he received is Grammy Award for Album of the Year earlier this month.

Bad Bunny performs in California

Bad Bunny performs during halftime of the NFL Super Bowl 60 football game between the New England Patriots and the Seattle Seahawks, Sunday, Feb. 8, 2026, in Santa Clara, California. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

"ICE out," he said. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans."

