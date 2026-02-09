Jake Paul takes issue with Bad Bunny 'openly hating America' amid ICE criticism

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Boxer Jake Paul on Sunday explained his "fake citizen" jab aimed at singer Bad Bunny ahead of the Grammy Award winner’s Super Bowl LX halftime show performance.

Paul wrote on social media he wasn’t taking a swipe at Bad Bunny because he’s from Puerto Rico, but instead because he was speaking out against things like U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

"To clarify: I wasn’t calling anyone a ‘fake citizen’ because they’re from Puerto Rico. I live in Puerto Rico, and I love Puerto Rico. I have used my platform to support Puerto Rico time and time again and will always do so," he wrote. "But if you’re publicly criticizing ICE who are doing their job and openly hating on America, I’m going to speak on it. Period. That’s the same reason I called out Hunter Hess.

"If you benefit from a country and the platform it gives you, but publicly disrespect it at the same time, that’s what I mean by being a fake citizen. And I agree love is more powerful than hate. Love America."

Paul wrote earlier in the day he was boycotting the Super Bowl halftime show over Bad Bunny’s stance against ICE, adding that he was a fake American citizen performing who publicly hates America."

The singer prominently spoke out against ICE when he received is Grammy Award for Album of the Year earlier this month.

"ICE out," he said. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans."