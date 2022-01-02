Bucs' Antonio Brown undresses, storms off field during game vs Jets

Tampa Bay Buccaneers wide receiver Antonio Brown stunned the crowd at MetLife Stadium and likely his own team Sunday after undressing on the field before storming to the locker room with the Bucs trailing the New York Jets .

Brown, who played in just six games this season, returned Sunday after overcoming an ankle injury this week.

With minutes remaining in the third quarter, the embattled wideout took off his jersey and shoulder pads and threw the rest of his gear into the stands before exiting the field.

He was trying to amp up the crowd in an end zone before finally leaving the field.

It wasn’t immediately clear what prompted Brown’s departure, but he will likely face disciplinary action by the league as his career with the Buccaneers hangs in the balance.

Bucs’ head coach Bruce Arians has been one of Browns’ biggest defenders this season. After serving a three-game suspension for using a fake vaccine card, Brown returned under heavy criticism.

The incident raised concerns regarding a comment Arians previously made upon signing Brown in 2020, when he sternly said, "He screws up one time, he’s gone."

But Arians explained that his return this season was "in the best interest of our football team."

Brown recently ripped the media following last week's game against the Carolina Panthers over questions about the vaccine incident.

"I don’t want to talk about that," Brown told reporters. "You guys are all drama. It’s all about football. We’re going to talk about Carolina or I don’t want to talk to you."

The Jets led the Bucs 24-17 midway through the fourth quarter.