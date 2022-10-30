Expand / Collapse search
Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Antonio Brown defends Tom Brady, Gisele Bündchen trolling: 'People go through stuff every day'

Tom Brady and Gisele Bündchen finalized their divorce last week

Ryan Gaydos
By Ryan Gaydos | Fox News
Antonio Brown has been a thorn in the side of Tom Brady in the months since he abandoned the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in East Rutherford, New Jersey, in January.

As Brady and his ex-wife Gisele Bündchen started to field rumors of their impending divorce, Brown would use social media to troll his former friend. He posted photos of him and Bündchen hugging together on the field following the Buccaneers’ Super Bowl LV victory.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bündchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady kisses wife Gisele Bündchen after defeating the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LV, Feb. 7, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (AP Photo/David J. Phillip, File)

Brown, who was once one of the best wide receivers in the NFL, appeared on entrepreneur Patrick Bet-David’s podcast and was asked about the persistent trolling of Brady, including the T-shirt he started selling over the last couple of days. 

Brown said he was raising money for fatherless children.

"This is a charity shirt to raise money for the fatherless kids," Brown told Bet-David, who replied that "even that’s a dig."

Brown responded: "I don’t know his girl. … It’s a T-shirt to raise money from a real moment that happened. How is this a reach? Because they’re going through a divorce? People go through stuff every day, man.

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady of the Buccaneers celebrate their touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Antonio Brown and Tom Brady of the Buccaneers celebrate their touchdown against the Dallas Cowboys at Raymond James Stadium on Sept. 9, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"What about me when I’m on the news for.… I’m crazy, something happened."

Brady and Bündchen finalized their divorce on Friday after 13 years of marriage.

"In recent days, my wife and I finalized our divorce from one another after 13 years of marriage," Brady wrote. "We arrived at this decision amicably and with gratitude for the time we spent together. We are blessed with beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way. 

Antonio Brown of the Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons with Tom Brady on Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Florida.

Antonio Brown of the Buccaneers celebrates a touchdown against the Atlanta Falcons with Tom Brady on Jan. 3, 2021, in Tampa, Florida. (Mike Ehrmann/Getty Images)

"We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure they receive the love and attention they deserve." 

