Anti-Trump performers litter Super Bowl LX in California

Super Bowl LX will be played between the Seattle Seahawks and New England Patriots, but all eyes will be on the performers who have spoken out against the Trump administration.

Bad Bunny, Green Day and Brandi Carlile are all set to have a performance in Santa Clara, California, either before the game begins or during its halftime show. The halftime headliner, Bad Bunny, has been very outspoken about how the Trump administration has used U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agents to root out illegal immigrants.

The Puerto Rican music artist had been outspoken last year as federal agents operated in Los Angeles. He revealed in September he was postponing U.S. tour dates because of it.

In an interview with i-D, the artist, whose real name is Benito Antonio Martínez Ocasio, confirmed that one of the main reasons behind the absence of U.S. dates on his "Debi Tirar Mas Fotos World Tour" was so there was no risk his fans could be picked up by ICE agents.

"But there was the issue of — like, f---ing ICE could be outside [my concert]. And it’s something that we were talking about and very concerned about," he told the outlet, expressing concerns over President Donald Trump’s second-term deportation agenda.

The artist has been outspoken about ICE in the past. While visiting Puerto Rico in June, Ocasio recorded and posted video of what he described as local ICE raids to social media.

"Look, those motherf------s are in these cars, RAV-4s. They’re here in Pontezuela," he said in Spanish, mentioning ICE working on the Avenida Pontezuela in Carolina, a city east of Puerto Rico’s capital, San Juan.

"Sons of b------, instead of leaving the people alone and working there," he added.

More backlash ensued in October when he was named the Super Bowl LX halftime show performer. He told Americans would have four months to learn English if they wanted to move and groove to his songs.

Bad Bunny was given the Grammy Award for Album of the Year, and he continued to be outspoken against ICE.

"ICE out," he said. "We're not savage, we're not animals, we're not aliens — we are humans, and we are Americans."

He didn’t mention any of the controversies that have clouded him ahead of the Super Bowl LX during his interview with Apple.

Green Day

Green Day will be a part of an on-field performance just before the coin toss as the NFL honors Super Bowl MVPs of the past ahead of the 60th game in its history. The NFL said Green Day will "usher Super Bowl MVPs onto the field with a dynamic performance celebrating the legacy and evolution of the championship game."

Green Day has been notoriously outspoken against President Donald Trump since the start of his first term. The band had only upped the ante on his administration since he got back into office in January 2025.

The punk rock band took a swipe at Vice President JD Vance last March. While playing "Jesus of Suburbia" in Melbourne, Australia, at the time, the band changed the words to suggest that Vance was "retarded."

"Am I retarded or am I just JD Vance?" lead singer and guitarist Billie Joe Armstrong sang instead of the original lyrics, "Am I retarded or just overjoyed?"

Following the overturning of Roe V. Wade in 2022, Armstrong told a crowd during a London concert that he would be renouncing his U.S. citizenship and moving there.

"F--- America, I’m f---ing renouncing my citizenship," Armstrong said. "I’m f---ing coming here."

"There’s just too much f---ing stupid in the world to go back to that miserable f---ing excuse for a country," Armstrong added. "Oh, I’m not kidding. You’re going to get a lot of me in the coming days."

He also called the Supreme Court Justices "pricks" and said, "f--- the Supreme Court of America."

During a performance on "Dick Clark’s New Year’s Rockin’ Eve" last year, the band changed the lyrics to their 2004 hit "American Idiot," with Armstrong singing, "I’m not a part of a MAGA agenda," instead of the original, "I’m not a part of the redneck agenda."

The band has also been outspoken against ICE. The band slammed the agency at a concert last month.

"We stand up for our brothers and sisters in Minnesota," Armstrong said, and later took a swipe at White House advisor Stephen Miller.

Brandi Carlile

Brandi Carlile will be among the performers who will sing before the Super Bowl. She’s tapped to perform "America the Beautiful" while Coco Jones will sing "Lift Every Voice and Sing," otherwise known as the Black national anthem, and Charlie Puth will perform "The Star-Spangled Banner."

Carlile started to speak out against Trump after he won the 2016 election. She told KUOW Radio in December 2016 that she was "upset" with Trump voters and "concerned" as to why they were voting for Trump.

Since then, Carlile has made her disdain for Trump clear. She wrote a song called "Church & State" which took aim at the administration. Carlile joined Elton John to help offset cuts to HIV/AIDS funding made by the White House in the early days of Trump’s second term.

Carlile joined Don Lemon on the Grammys red carpet after he was arrested for his alleged involvement in a protest in Minnesota that saw activists storm a church in January.

While she hasn’t spoken out against Trump ahead of the Super Bowl just yet, she said in an interview with Apple Music she hoped that those listening to her performance on Sunday will interpret "America the Beautiful" as a prayer rather than a song.