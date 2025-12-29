Netanyahu says Trump to become first non-Israeli to receive Israel Prize

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Breaking with decades of tradition, Israel will award President Donald Trump the Israel Prize, Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said Monday after meeting him at Mar-a-Lago.

Netanyahu and Trump spoke to reporters following their meeting, during which the Israeli leader announced plans to award Trump the Israel Prize – the nation's highest cultural honor.

"We decided to break a convention, or create a new one, and that is to award the Israel Prize, which in almost our 80 years we’ve never awarded to a non-Israeli, and we’re going to award it this year to President Trump," Netanyahu said. "This was announced formally over lunch by our minister of education, who is responsible for the Israel Prize.

"It’s going to be awarded to President Donald J. Trump for his tremendous contributions to Israel and the Jewish people," Netanyahu continued, calling it "such a fitting thing."

Netanyahu said the gesture reflects the overwhelming sentiment of Israelis across the political spectrum, noting they appreciate what Trump has done to help Israel and support the shared fight against "terrorists and those who would destroy our civilization."

Trump thanked Netanyahu for the honor, saying, "It really is a great honor."

Netanyahu said in October that Trump was the "greatest friend" Israel has ever had, remarks that came after Hamas released the final 20 living hostages under a peace deal brokered by Trump and his administration.

"No American president has ever done more for Israel," Netanyahu said at the time. "It ain’t even close."

He credited Trump for standing up for Israel at the United Nations, recognizing Israel’s rights in the West Bank, also known as Judea and Samaria, and withdrawing from what he described as the "disastrous" Iran nuclear deal.

After Hamas terrorists attacked southern Israel on Oct. 7, 2023, killing more than 1,200 people and taking about 240 hostages, the war in Gaza stretched on for nearly two years, leaving tens of thousands estimated dead. Israel and Hamas reached a breakthrough peace deal following months of mediation by Trump administration officials.

Hamas released the final 20 living hostages in exchange for Israel freeing 2,000 Palestinian prisoners.

The release was part of a sweeping 20-point plan aimed at ending the conflict and rebuilding Gaza. Hamas members who renounce violence would be granted amnesty or safe passage, while those who continue armed resistance would be excluded from Gaza’s future governance.

