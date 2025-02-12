Angels' oft-injured bust Anthony Rendon will miss extended time again

Anthony Rendon has played in 257 of a possible 708 games since signing his $245 million contract with the Los Angeles Angels in 2019.

And it will be a while until he plays in his 258th.

The All-Star-turned-free agent bust is expected to miss an extended period of time, possibly the entire season, after undergoing hip surgery.

Rendon, who will turn 35 in June, has been on the injured list 12 times since 2021. He was on the injured list three times in 2024 due to issues with his hamstring, lower back and obliques while batting .218 with no homers and 14 RBIs in 57 games.

The Angels paid top dollar for Rendon at the peak of his career ahead of the 2020 season, just over a month after he batted .319 with 34 homers, a 1.010 OPS and an MLB-leading 126 RBIs during the 2019 season. He played a major role in the Washington Nationals' first World Series title run that year.

Since then, in the rare instance he's been on the field, he's been a shell of himself. He has one less RBI, and a dozen fewer home runs in his five-year Angels tenure than he did in that entire 2019 season.

Rendon's contract expires after the 2026 season.

In the last two years alone, Rendon said baseball has "never been a top priority for me," complained about the length of the MLB season and volunteered that he has been contemplating retirement since shortly after his major league career began. He also swung at an A's fan in 2023, which led to a suspension.

Rendon has failed to play 60 games in a season since joining the Halos, averaging 51 games played in that span. With the Nationals, he owned an .859 OPS and was on MVP ballots in five separate seasons.

