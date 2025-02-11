Alex Bregman leads list of MLB free agents still available as pitchers and catchers report to spring training

Pitchers and catchers are in Florida and Arizona to gear up for the marathon that is the baseball season.

Spring training is officially underway after a wild offseason that saw over $3.3 billion in contracts signed.

However, there are still some players with All-Star resumes who do not know where they will be on March 27 when the season starts.

Here are the top six available free agents who are still on the market with just over six weeks until Opening Day.

Alex Bregman

One of the more consistent players in baseball is a free agent for the first time, and it has not exactly been the ideal offseason for the two-time All-Star.

Alex Bregman just won his first Gold Glove Award with the Houston Astros in 2024, and since 2021, he is slashing .262/.350/.444.

It was reported that Bregman was offered a six-year, $156 million deal to return to the Astros, but he declined. His name has circulated around several rumors, but the Scott Boras issues continue this side of Juan Soto.

While Bregman may not be his MVP-candidate self anymore (he led the majors with an 8.9 WAR in 2019), his bat-to-ball skills are still elite, and as the Gold Glove Award states, so is his defense.

Jose Iglesias

Jose Iglesias, 35, had a career resurgence upon releasing the hit song "OMG" that became the rallying cry for the New York Mets.

After not playing in the 2023 season, Iglesias was scooped by the Mets midseason and was more than what anyone had expected. The sure-handed infielder hit .337 and racked up a career-high 3.1 WAR despite playing just 85 games.

His veteran leadership surely played a role in Queens throughout 2024, and if anyone needs a post-game concert, Iglesias will not cost anything extra.

Jose Quintana

To stick with the Mets, Jose Quintana is coming off a 170-inning season, his most in five years. The lefty posted a 3.75 ERA and could very well be a solid middle-of-the-rotation guy for some teams out there.

The 2025 season would be Quintana's 14th, and while no team should expect him to make the All-Star Game for the first time since 2016, pitching comes at a premium in the big leagues.

At age 36, the Colombia native could be a cheap short-term option.

Nick Pivetta

One thing that all teams yearn for is a swing-and-miss arm, which is exactly what Nick Pivetta is. He ranked in the 88th percentile in whiff rate last season, while his 2.2 BB/9 was the best mark of his career.

Sure, Pivetta's career ERA of 4.76 is not ideal, but he has pitched to a 4.09 in the last two years with the Boston Red Sox, and his metrics showed he pitched into some bad luck, as well.

He does get hit hard, but if a team can tap into that strikeout potential, he could be a weapon. Pivetta also turns 32 on Thursday, so it is a young arm to take a chance on.

David Robertson

David Robertson just wrapped up his 16th MLB season but seems to be a bit of an ageless wonder. This past season with the Texas Rangers, he pitched to a 3.00 ERA, which is par for the course throughout his career.

He will turn 40 on April 9, but he knows how to get the job done and has shown no signs of slowing down. His 12.4 K/9 was his best since 2017, as well.

In a game built on bullpens, Robertson's services would be more than welcome.

Alex Verdugo

Alex Verdugo's bat had a down season with the New York Yankees in 2024, but in his lone season patrolling the outfield in the Bronx, he looked more than comfortable and was a Gold Glove finalist.

From 2019 to 2022, Verdugo hit .289 with a .778 OPS; his numbers deteriorated in his final year in Boston amid rumors of tension between himself and the team, and perhaps he felt the pressure of playing in a contract year in 2024.

However, Verdugo can play all three outfield positions very well and is another guy who can put the bat on the ball when you need him to.

