WNBA

Angel Reese's mom takes apparent shot at Caitlin Clark's fan base: 'We ain't the same'

Angel Webb Reese reminded fans who won the 2023 women's basketball national championship

Ryan Morik
Published
Both Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark had college homecomings this past weekend, but the crowds appeared to be vastly different.

Reese, now a member of the Chicago Sky, played at her alma mater LSU on Friday in an exhibition against the Brazilian national team, and there were numerous empty seats spotted.

Meanwhile, Clark's return to Iowa, also against Brazil, sold out in under an hour. Clark and her Indiana Fever played at the arena the 2024 first overall pick called home for four years. It was where she became a household name amid a record-breaking college career.

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark

Caitlin Clark of the Indiana Fever and Angel Reese of the Chicago Sky during a game at Gainbridge Fieldhouse on June 16, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

Despite both players saying there is no rivalry between them amid lots of on- and off-court drama, Reese's mother still managed to take a shot at a "certain fan base."

Reese's Tigers, of course, defeated Iowa in the 2023 national championship, and the unofficial Reese-Clark rivalry began after Reese taunted Clark in the closing seconds of LSU's win. Reese's mother, Angel Webb Reese, reminded Clark fans of that day after their homecoming contests.

"Aww that certain fan base looking in the stands celebrating ‘attendance’ while others are looking up in the rafters celebrating championship banners," Webb Reese wrote in an X post. "We ain’t the same. Different year same haters Have a great day."

Caitlin Clark of the Fever and Angel Reese of the Sky compete during their game on June 1, 2024, in Indianapolis.

Caitlin Clark of the Fever and Angel Reese of the Sky compete during their game on June 1, 2024, in Indianapolis. (Jeff Haynes/NBAE via Getty Images)

The comment continues what has been much discussed among women's basketball players and fans. Reese claimed last year that both Fever and Iowa fans had been racist toward Black WNBA players.

Clark, though, did her best to stay silent amid the culture wars.

"It's not something I can control. I don't put too much thought and time into thinking about things like that. To be honest, I don't see a lot of it," Clark said last summer. "Like I've said, basketball's my job. Everything on the outside, I can't control that, so I'm not going to spend time thinking about that. People can talk about what they want to talk about, create conversations about whatever it is, but I think for myself, I'm just here to play basketball. 

"I'm here to have fun. I'm here to help my team win. We've won three games, feel like we've been in a position to win a few more than that. My focus is on helping us do that. I don't pay much mind to all of that, to be honest."

Angel Reese and Caitlin Clark at the draft

LSU's Angel Reese and Iowa's Caitlin Clark pose before the WNBA draft, April 15, 2024, in New York. (AP Photo/Adam Hunger, File)

The WNBA season kicks off May 17 when Reese and Clark will face off in Indianapolis.

