WNBA player seems to take pride in Caitlin Clark's tough game: 'Seatbelt season'

After tying a career-high with 30 points on Friday night, Caitlin Clark didn't exactly keep the momentum.

Clark drilled seven three-pointers in that effort, but on Monday against the Connecticut Sun, she was held to just eight field goal attempts.

In the end, the Sun earned an 89-72 win in a rematch from Clark's WNBA debut, but this time, she scored just 10 points.

Clark was 3-for-8 from the floor (2-for-5 from deep) – she scored 20 against Connecticut on May 14.

In that matchup, Clark took 15 shots, so her number was almost cut in half on Friday, but Sun guard DiJonai Carrington said their defensive game plan didn't change a whole lot.

"It was a lot of one-on-one. We didn't trap as much, just sporadically. It was a lot of the same," she told reporters after the game.

But her teammate, Tyasha Harris, seemed to insinuate that Clark simply couldn't handle the tough defense brought against her.

"It's seatlbelt season for her," she said, with a laugh from Carrington.

It's seemingly yet another swipe at Clark, who has been the brunt of conversation since entering the league.

Despite big names in WNBA circles denying any notions that league veterans are "petty" (as Charles Barkley put it), it was quite a strong comment from Harris.

It joined the likes of A'ja Wilson, who said race played a role in Clark's popularity, and Angel Reese, who seemed to throw a shot at Clark on social media earlier this season, but that was denied by her mother.

On the court, Chennedy Carter drew headlines when she had a flagrant foul against Clark for a blindside hipcheck.

It's been a roller coaster for Clark over the last couple weeks – her first 30-point game was on May 28 (after scoring eight and 11 in her previous two games), and since then, she's scored 20, 11, 3, 30 and 10.

