Angel Reese sits courtside at WNBA Finals with split Lynx/Liberty outfit

The stars were out in Brooklyn on Sunday night for the final game of the WNBA season, including one of the league's own.

Spike Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe were just some of the biggest names who sat courtside at Barclays Center for the decisive Game 5 between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

The home crowd was heavily in favor of the eventual champion Liberty, but one celebrity was split between both teams: Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

The former LSU star, who just finished her rookie year, was in Brooklyn for the big game, and she was donning a split outfit, with one half of her shirt repping the Lynx and the other half showing off the Liberty.

Reese's Sky failed to make the playoffs despite her averaging a double-double on the season. She and Caitlin Clark were the only two rookies to be named All-Stars.

The Liberty captured their first title in franchise history, and Reese celebrated with several members of the team, including WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones.

Four quarters was not enough for this one to be decided, as the game went into overtime - New York outscored Minnesota, 7-2, in the five-minute period.

Breanna Stewart knocked down a pair of free throws to send the game into overtime, and she hit two more with 10 seconds left in overtime to put the Liberty up by five, all but icing it.

Reese suffered a season-ending injury shortly after setting the WNBA record for the most rebounds in a single season. With her out, MVP A'ja Wilson eventually surpassed her.

