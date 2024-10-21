Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

WNBA

Angel Reese sits courtside at WNBA Finals with split Lynx/Liberty outfit

Reese's Chicago Sky failed to make the playoffs

Ryan Morik By Ryan Morik Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash Top Sports Headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top sports headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

The stars were out in Brooklyn on Sunday night for the final game of the WNBA season, including one of the league's own.

Spike Lee, Jason Sudeikis, Carmelo Anthony, Sue Bird and Megan Rapinoe were just some of the biggest names who sat courtside at Barclays Center for the decisive Game 5 between the New York Liberty and Minnesota Lynx.

The home crowd was heavily in favor of the eventual champion Liberty, but one celebrity was split between both teams: Chicago Sky star Angel Reese.

CLICK HERE FOR MORE SPORTS COVERAGE ON FOXNEWS.COM

Angel Reese at WNBA finals

Angel Reese attends a game between the Minnesota Lynx and the New York Liberty during Game Five of the 2024 WNBA Finals on Oct. 20, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (Melanie Fidler/NBAE via Getty Images)

The former LSU star, who just finished her rookie year, was in Brooklyn for the big game, and she was donning a split outfit, with one half of her shirt repping the Lynx and the other half showing off the Liberty.

Reese's Sky failed to make the playoffs despite her averaging a double-double on the season. She and Caitlin Clark were the only two rookies to be named All-Stars.

The Liberty captured their first title in franchise history, and Reese celebrated with several members of the team, including WNBA Finals MVP Jonquel Jones.

Jonquel Jones and Angel Reese

Jonquel Jones, #35 of the New York Liberty, and Angel Reese celebrate with the 2024 WNBA Finals MVP trophy after defeating the Minnesota Lynx during Game Five of the 2024 WNBA Finals on Oct. 20, 2024 in Brooklyn, New York. (David L. Nemec/NBAE via Getty Images)

ANGEL REESE RECALLS CAITLIN CLARK TRASH TALK CHANGING HER LIFE: 'IT’S JUST A FULL-CIRCLE MOMENT'

Four quarters was not enough for this one to be decided, as the game went into overtime - New York outscored Minnesota, 7-2, in the five-minute period.

Breanna Stewart knocked down a pair of free throws to send the game into overtime, and she hit two more with 10 seconds left in overtime to put the Liberty up by five, all but icing it.

Sabrina Ionescu reacts

New York Liberty guard Sabrina Ionescu, #20, reacts after scoring against the Minnesota Lynx during the third quarter of Game 5 of the WNBA basketball final series on Sunday, Oct. 20, 2024 in New York. (AP Photo/Pamela Smith)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Reese suffered a season-ending injury shortly after setting the WNBA record for the most rebounds in a single season. With her out, MVP A'ja Wilson eventually surpassed her.

Follow Fox News Digital’s sports coverage on X, and subscribe to the Fox News Sports Huddle newsletter.